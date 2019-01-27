NY Marine Warning and Forecast

NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, January 28, 2019

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

343 AM EST Sun Jan 27 2019

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING

TO 6 AM EST MONDAY...

* WINDS AND SEAS...Southwest winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to

30 kt. Seas 3 to 5 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 25 to 33 knots,

or seas 5 feet or greater, are expected to produce hazardous wave

conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially

those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in these

conditions.

_____

