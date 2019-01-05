NY Marine Warning and Forecast

NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, January 6, 2019

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service New York NY

414 AM EST Sat Jan 5 2019

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EST SUNDAY...

...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY

AFTERNOON...

The National Weather Service in Upton has issued a Gale Watch,

which is in effect from Sunday morning through Sunday afternoon.

* WINDS AND SEAS...Northeast winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30

kt, becoming Northwest on Sunday at 20 to 30 kt with gusts up

to 35 kt. Seas 3 to 6 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that sustained wind speeds or

frequent gusts of 25 to 33 kt and/or seas of 5 ft or higher are

expected or occurring, and hazardous to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to

47 kt has significantly increased, but the specific timing and/or

location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide additional

lead time for mariners who may wish to consider altering their

plans.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING

TO 6 PM EST THIS EVENING...

* WINDS...Northeast 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that sustained wind speeds or

frequent gusts of 25 to 33 kt and/or seas of 5 ft or higher are

expected or occurring, and hazardous to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

