NY Marine Warning and Forecast
NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, December 17, 2018
GALE WARNING
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA
249 AM EST Mon Dec 17 2018
...GALE WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 3 AM EST EARLY THIS MORNING...
Northerly wind gusts will diminish to 30 kt or less today. A
reinforcing shot of colder air will return northwest gales to the
waters later this evening into Tuesday.
