NY Marine Warning and Forecast

NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, December 17, 2018

_____

GALE WARNING

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

249 AM EST Mon Dec 17 2018

...GALE WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 3 AM EST EARLY THIS MORNING...

Northerly wind gusts will diminish to 30 kt or less today. A

reinforcing shot of colder air will return northwest gales to the

waters later this evening into Tuesday.

_____

