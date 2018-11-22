NY Marine Warning and Forecast
NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, November 22, 2018
_____
GALE WARNING
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA
324 AM EST Thu Nov 22 2018
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST THIS EVENING...
* WINDS AND SEAS...Northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to
40 kt. Seas 7 to 10 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
_____
