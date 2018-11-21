NY Marine Warning and Forecast

NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, November 22, 2018

_____

GALE WARNING

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

356 AM EST Wed Nov 21 2018

...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM

EST THURSDAY...

* WINDS AND SEAS...Northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to

40 kt. Seas 6 to 11 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or

occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires

experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly

recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe

harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

_____

