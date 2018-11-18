https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/weather/article/NY-Marine-Warning-and-Forecast-13402616.php
NY Marine Warning and Forecast
NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, November 18, 2018
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA
348 AM EST Sun Nov 18 2018
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 4 AM EST EARLY THIS
MORNING...
Winds and seas have diminished and will continue to diminish today
as high pressure builds overhead.
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather
