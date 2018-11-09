NY Marine Warning and Forecast

NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, November 9, 2018

_____

GALE WATCH

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service New York NY

337 AM EST Fri Nov 9 2018

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 1 AM EST

SUNDAY...

The National Weather Service in Upton has issued a Gale Warning,

which is in effect from 4 PM this afternoon to 1 AM EST Sunday.

The Gale Watch is no longer in effect.

* WINDS...East winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt today into

tonight, becoming west 25 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt

Saturday into Saturday night.

* SEAS...Seas increasing to 6 to 9 ft tonight into Saturday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means sustained winds or frequent gusts of 34 to

47 kt are expected or occurring. Operating a vessel in gale

conditions requires experience and properly equipped vessels. It

is highly recommended that mariners without the proper experience

seek safe harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

6 AM EST SATURDAY...

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 7 PM EST SATURDAY...

The National Weather Service in Upton has issued a Gale Warning,

which is in effect from 6 AM to 7 PM EST Saturday.

* WINDS AND SEAS...East winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt

today into tonight. Winds becoming west 15 to 25 kt with gusts

up to 35 kt and seas increasing to 3 to 5 feet on Saturday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means sustained winds or frequent gusts of 34 to

47 kt are expected or occurring. Operating a vessel in gale

conditions requires experience and properly equipped vessels. It

is highly recommended that mariners without the proper experience

seek safe harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

A Small Craft Advisory means that sustained wind speeds or

frequent gusts of 25 to 33 kt and/or seas of 5 ft or higher are

expected or occurring, and hazardous to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather