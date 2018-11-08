NY Marine Warning and Forecast

NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, November 8, 2018

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

453 AM EST Thu Nov 8 2018

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS

MORNING...

...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

LATE FRIDAY NIGHT...

* WINDS AND SEAS...West winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt

early this morning. Seas 3 to 6 feet.

* WINDS AND SEAS...Southeast winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to

45 kt centered around Friday evening. Seas 7 to 12 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 25 to 33 knots,

or seas 5 feet or greater, are expected to produce hazardous wave

conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially

those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in these

conditions.

A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to

47 knots has significantly increased...but the specific timing

and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide

additional lead time for mariners who may wish to consider

altering their plans.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS

MORNING...

...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

LATE FRIDAY NIGHT...

* WINDS AND SEAS...West winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt

early this morning. Seas 3 to 6 feet.

* WINDS AND SEAS...Southeast winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to

45 kt centered around Friday evening. Seas 7 to 12 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 25 to 33 knots,

or seas 5 feet or greater, are expected to produce hazardous wave

conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially

those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in these

conditions.

A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to

47 knots has significantly increased...but the specific timing

and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide

additional lead time for mariners who may wish to consider

altering their plans.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS

MORNING...

...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

LATE FRIDAY NIGHT...

* WINDS AND SEAS...West winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt

early this morning. Seas 3 to 6 feet.

* WINDS AND SEAS...Southeast winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to

45 kt centered around Friday evening. Seas 7 to 12 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 25 to 33 knots,

or seas 5 feet or greater, are expected to produce hazardous wave

conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially

those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in these

conditions.

A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to

47 knots has significantly increased...but the specific timing

and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide

additional lead time for mariners who may wish to consider

altering their plans.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS

MORNING...

...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

LATE FRIDAY NIGHT...

* WINDS AND SEAS...West winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt

early this morning. Seas 3 to 6 feet.

* WINDS AND SEAS...Southeast winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to

45 kt centered around Friday evening. Seas 7 to 12 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 25 to 33 knots,

or seas 5 feet or greater, are expected to produce hazardous wave

conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially

those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in these

conditions.

A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to

47 knots has significantly increased...but the specific timing

and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide

additional lead time for mariners who may wish to consider

altering their plans.

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather