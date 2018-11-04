NY Marine Warning and Forecast
NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, November 4, 2018
_____
GALE WARNING
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA
305 AM EST Sun Nov 4 2018
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING...
...GALE WARNING HAS EXPIRED...
The National Weather Service in Boston/Norton has issued a Small
Craft Advisory, which is in effect until 7 AM EST this morning.
* WINDS AND SEAS...Northwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to
30 kt. Seas 6 to 9 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 25 to 33 knots,
or seas 5 feet or greater, are expected to produce hazardous wave
conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially
those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in these
conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING...
...GALE WARNING HAS EXPIRED...
The National Weather Service in Boston/Norton has issued a Small
Craft Advisory, which is in effect until 7 AM EST this morning.
* WINDS AND SEAS...Northwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to
30 kt. Seas 6 to 9 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 25 to 33 knots,
or seas 5 feet or greater, are expected to produce hazardous wave
conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially
those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in these
conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING...
...GALE WARNING HAS EXPIRED...
The National Weather Service in Boston/Norton has issued a Small
Craft Advisory, which is in effect until 7 AM EST this morning.
* WINDS AND SEAS...Northwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to
30 kt. Seas 6 to 9 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 25 to 33 knots,
or seas 5 feet or greater, are expected to produce hazardous wave
conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially
those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in these
conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING...
...GALE WARNING HAS EXPIRED...
The National Weather Service in Boston/Norton has issued a Small
Craft Advisory, which is in effect until 7 AM EST this morning.
* WINDS AND SEAS...Northwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to
30 kt. Seas 6 to 9 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 25 to 33 knots,
or seas 5 feet or greater, are expected to produce hazardous wave
conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially
those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in these
conditions.
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather