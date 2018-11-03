NY Marine Warning and Forecast
NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, November 3, 2018
_____
GALE WARNING
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service New York NY
336 PM EDT Sat Nov 3 2018
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
* WINDS AND SEAS...West winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt.
Seas 6 to 12 feet across the ocean zones. Seas 3 to 5 feet
across eastern and central Long Island Sound.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Warning means sustained winds or frequent gusts of 34 to
47 kt are expected or occurring. Operating a vessel in gale
conditions requires experience and properly equipped vessels. It
is highly recommended that mariners without the proper experience
seek safe harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
...STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
* WINDS AND SEAS...West winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 50
kt. Seas 9 to 14 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Storm Warning means winds of 48 to 63 knots are imminent or
occurring. Recreational boaters should remain in port, or take
shelter until winds and waves subside. Commercial vessels should
prepare for very strong winds and dangerous sea conditions, and
consider remaining in port or taking shelter in port until winds
and waves subside.
