NY Marine Warning and Forecast

NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, November 3, 2018

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service New York NY

258 PM EDT Fri Nov 2 2018

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EDT

SATURDAY...

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 8 PM EDT SATURDAY...

The National Weather Service in Upton has issued a Gale Warning,

which is in effect from 6 AM to 8 PM EDT Saturday. The Storm

Watch is no longer in effect.

* WINDS AND SEAS...South winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts to 30 kt

tonight, becoming West on Saturday 25 to 30 kt with gusts up to

40 kt. Seas 6 to 11 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means sustained winds or frequent gusts of 34 to

47 kt are expected or occurring. Operating a vessel in gale

conditions requires experience and properly equipped vessels. It

is highly recommended that mariners without the proper experience

seek safe harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

A Small Craft Advisory means that sustained wind speeds or

frequent gusts of 25 to 33 kt and/or seas of 5 ft or higher are

expected or occurring, and hazardous to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EDT

SATURDAY...

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 8 PM EDT SATURDAY...

The National Weather Service in Upton has issued a Gale Warning,

which is in effect from 6 AM to 8 PM EDT Saturday. The Storm

Watch is no longer in effect.

* WINDS AND SEAS...South winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts to 30 kt

tonight, becoming West on Saturday 25 to 30 kt with gusts up to

40 kt. Seas 6 to 11 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means sustained winds or frequent gusts of 34 to

47 kt are expected or occurring. Operating a vessel in gale

conditions requires experience and properly equipped vessels. It

is highly recommended that mariners without the proper experience

seek safe harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

A Small Craft Advisory means that sustained wind speeds or

frequent gusts of 25 to 33 kt and/or seas of 5 ft or higher are

expected or occurring, and hazardous to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EDT

SATURDAY...

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 8 PM EDT SATURDAY...

The National Weather Service in Upton has issued a Gale Warning,

which is in effect from 6 AM to 8 PM EDT Saturday. The Storm

Watch is no longer in effect.

* WINDS AND SEAS...South winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts to 30 kt

tonight, becoming West on Saturday 25 to 30 kt with gusts up to

40 kt. Seas 6 to 11 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means sustained winds or frequent gusts of 34 to

47 kt are expected or occurring. Operating a vessel in gale

conditions requires experience and properly equipped vessels. It

is highly recommended that mariners without the proper experience

seek safe harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

A Small Craft Advisory means that sustained wind speeds or

frequent gusts of 25 to 33 kt and/or seas of 5 ft or higher are

expected or occurring, and hazardous to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 8 PM EDT SATURDAY...

The National Weather Service in Upton has issued a Gale Warning,

which is in effect from 6 AM to 8 PM EDT Saturday. The Storm

Watch is no longer in effect.

* WINDS AND SEAS...West winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 40

kt. Seas 3 to 6 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means sustained winds or frequent gusts of 34 to

47 kt are expected or occurring. Operating a vessel in gale

conditions requires experience and properly equipped vessels. It

is highly recommended that mariners without the proper experience

seek safe harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 8 PM EDT SATURDAY...

The National Weather Service in Upton has issued a Gale Warning,

which is in effect from 6 AM to 8 PM EDT Saturday. The Storm

Watch is no longer in effect.

* WINDS AND SEAS...West winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 40

kt. Seas 3 to 6 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means sustained winds or frequent gusts of 34 to

47 kt are expected or occurring. Operating a vessel in gale

conditions requires experience and properly equipped vessels. It

is highly recommended that mariners without the proper experience

seek safe harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 8 PM EDT SATURDAY...

The National Weather Service in Upton has issued a Gale Warning,

which is in effect from 6 AM to 8 PM EDT Saturday. The Storm

Watch is no longer in effect.

* WINDS AND SEAS...West winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 40

kt. Seas 3 to 6 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means sustained winds or frequent gusts of 34 to

47 kt are expected or occurring. Operating a vessel in gale

conditions requires experience and properly equipped vessels. It

is highly recommended that mariners without the proper experience

seek safe harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 8 PM EDT SATURDAY...

The National Weather Service in Upton has issued a Gale Warning,

which is in effect from 6 AM to 8 PM EDT Saturday. The Storm

Watch is no longer in effect.

* WINDS AND SEAS...West winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 40

kt. Seas 3 to 6 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means sustained winds or frequent gusts of 34 to

47 kt are expected or occurring. Operating a vessel in gale

conditions requires experience and properly equipped vessels. It

is highly recommended that mariners without the proper experience

seek safe harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

_____

