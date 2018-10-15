NY Marine Warning and Forecast
NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, October 16, 2018
_____
GALE WARNING
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA
354 PM EDT Mon Oct 15 2018
...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM EDT
TUESDAY...
* WINDS AND SEAS...West winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35
kt. Seas 6 to 11 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM EDT
TUESDAY...
* WINDS AND SEAS...West winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35
kt. Seas 6 to 11 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather