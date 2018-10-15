NY Marine Warning and Forecast

NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, October 16, 2018

_____

GALE WARNING

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

354 PM EDT Mon Oct 15 2018

...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM EDT

TUESDAY...

* WINDS AND SEAS...West winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35

kt. Seas 6 to 11 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or

occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires

experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly

recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe

harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

_____

