NY Marine Warning and Forecast
NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, September 22, 2018
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA
657 PM EDT Sat Sep 22 2018
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...
The National Weather Service in Boston/Norton has cancelled the
Small Craft Advisory.
Winds and seas have diminished below small craft advisory
thresholds. Therefore...the small craft advisory has been
cancelled.
_____
