NY Marine Warning and Forecast
NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, September 14, 2018
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR HAZARDOUS SEAS
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service New York NY
420 AM EDT Wed Sep 12 2018
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR HAZARDOUS SEAS NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL
6 AM EDT FRIDAY...
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS
MORNING...
* SEAS...6 to 9 feet.
* VISIBILITY...One quarter mile or less at times.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Dense Fog Advisory means visibilities will frequently be
reduced to less than one mile. Inexperienced mariners, especially
those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these
conditions.
