NY Marine Warning and Forecast

NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, September 10, 2018

_____

GALE WARNING

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

726 PM EDT Mon Sep 10 2018

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT TUESDAY...

...GALE WARNING IS CANCELLED...

The National Weather Service in Boston/Norton has issued a Small

Craft Advisory, which is in effect until 8 PM EDT Tuesday. The

Gale Warning has been cancelled.

* WINDS AND SEAS...Southeast winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to

30 kt. Seas 7 to 10 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 25 to 33 knots,

or seas 5 feet or greater, are expected to produce hazardous wave

conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially

those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in these

conditions.

