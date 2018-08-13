NY Marine Warning and Forecast

NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, August 13, 2018

_____

MARINE WEATHER STATEMENT

Marine Weather Statement

National Weather Service New York NY

302 PM EDT MON AUG 13 2018

...A SHOWER APPROACHING THE WATERS...

The areas affected include...

Peconic and Gardiners Bays...

At 302 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated a shower, capable of producing

winds to around 30 knots. This shower was located near Little Peconic

Bay, moving north at 10 knots.

The shower will be near...

Little Peconic Bay around 330 PM EDT.

Shelter Island Sound around 350 PM EDT.

Dering Harbor and Shelter Island around 400 PM EDT.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners can expect gusty winds to around 30 knots, locally higher

waves, and lightning strikes. Boaters should seek safe harbor

immediately until this storm passes.

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather