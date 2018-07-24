NY Marine Warning and Forecast

NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, July 25, 2018

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service New York NY

326 AM EDT Tue Jul 24 2018

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT

WEDNESDAY...

* WINDS AND SEAS...Southeast winds 15 to 20 kt, with gusts up to

25 kt on Wednesday. Seas 4 to 7 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that sustained wind speeds or

frequent gusts of 25 to 33 kt and/or seas of 5 ft or higher are

expected or occurring, and hazardous to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

_____

