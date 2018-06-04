NY Marine Warning and Forecast

NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, June 4, 2018

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

The National Weather Service in Upton has cancelled the Small

Craft Advisory.

Winds and seas have fallen below Small Craft Advisory criteria.

The advisory has therefore been cancelled.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EDT

TUESDAY...

* WINDS AND SEAS...North winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20

kt. Seas 3 to 6 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that sustained wind speeds or

frequent gusts of 25 to 33 kt and/or seas of 5 ft or higher are

expected or occurring, and hazardous to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

