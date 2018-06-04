NY Marine Warning and Forecast
Updated 6:46 pm, Monday, June 4, 2018
NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, June 4, 2018
_____
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...
The National Weather Service in Upton has cancelled the Small
Craft Advisory.
Winds and seas have fallen below Small Craft Advisory criteria.
The advisory has therefore been cancelled.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EDT
TUESDAY...
* WINDS AND SEAS...North winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20
kt. Seas 3 to 6 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that sustained wind speeds or
frequent gusts of 25 to 33 kt and/or seas of 5 ft or higher are
expected or occurring, and hazardous to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather