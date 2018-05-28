NY Marine Warning and Forecast

NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, May 28, 2018

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

1006 AM EDT Mon May 28 2018

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

The National Weather Service in Boston/Norton has cancelled the

Small Craft Advisory.

Seas have diminished less than 5 feet.

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather