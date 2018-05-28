https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/weather/article/NY-Marine-Warning-and-Forecast-12948373.php
NY Marine Warning and Forecast
Updated 10:12 am, Monday, May 28, 2018
NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, May 28, 2018
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA
1006 AM EDT Mon May 28 2018
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...
The National Weather Service in Boston/Norton has cancelled the
Small Craft Advisory.
Seas have diminished less than 5 feet.
