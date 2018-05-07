NY Marine Warning and Forecast

NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, May 8, 2018

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service New York NY

717 PM EDT Mon May 7 2018

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT

TUESDAY...

* WINDS AND SEAS...East winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 4 to 6 feet in a SE

swell. Rough conditions around inlets.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that sustained wind speeds or

frequent gusts of 25 to 33 kt and/or seas of 5 ft or higher are

expected or occurring, and hazardous to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

_____

