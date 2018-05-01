NY Marine Warning and Forecast
Updated 9:38 pm, Monday, April 30, 2018
NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, April 30, 2018
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service New York NY
930 PM EDT Mon Apr 30 2018
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...
The National Weather Service in Upton has cancelled the Small
Craft Advisory.
Winds and seas have fallen below Small Craft Advisory criteria.
The advisory has therefore been cancelled.
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather