NY Marine Warning and Forecast

NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, April 30, 2018

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service New York NY

930 PM EDT Mon Apr 30 2018

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

The National Weather Service in Upton has cancelled the Small

Craft Advisory.

Winds and seas have fallen below Small Craft Advisory criteria.

The advisory has therefore been cancelled.

