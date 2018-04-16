NY Marine Warning and Forecast

NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, April 16, 2018

_____

MARINE WEATHER STATEMENT

Marine Weather Statement

National Weather Service New York NY

1041 AM EDT MON APR 16 2018

...STRONG THUNDERSTORMS OVER THE WATERS...

The areas affected include...

Long Island Sound...

Eastern Long Island Bays...

At 1038 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated strong thunderstorms,

capable of producing gusty winds. These thunderstorms were located

along a line extending from near Norwalk Islands to 6 nm south of

Herod Point, moving northeast at 40 knots.

Locations impacted include...

Long Neck Point...Horton Point...Smithtown Bay...Stratford Shoal...

Madison Reef...Gardiners Bay...Huntington Bay...The Race...Mattituck

Inlet and Shelter Island.

A gale warning remains in effect.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners can expect gusty winds...locally higher waves...lightning

strikes...and heavy downpours. Boaters should seek safe harbor

immediately until these storms pass.

