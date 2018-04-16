NY Marine Warning and Forecast
Updated 10:49 am, Monday, April 16, 2018
NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, April 16, 2018
_____
MARINE WEATHER STATEMENT
Marine Weather Statement
National Weather Service New York NY
1041 AM EDT MON APR 16 2018
...STRONG THUNDERSTORMS OVER THE WATERS...
The areas affected include...
Long Island Sound...
Eastern Long Island Bays...
At 1038 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated strong thunderstorms,
capable of producing gusty winds. These thunderstorms were located
along a line extending from near Norwalk Islands to 6 nm south of
Herod Point, moving northeast at 40 knots.
Locations impacted include...
Long Neck Point...Horton Point...Smithtown Bay...Stratford Shoal...
Madison Reef...Gardiners Bay...Huntington Bay...The Race...Mattituck
Inlet and Shelter Island.
A gale warning remains in effect.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners can expect gusty winds...locally higher waves...lightning
strikes...and heavy downpours. Boaters should seek safe harbor
immediately until these storms pass.
