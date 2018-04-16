NY Marine Warning and Forecast
Updated 8:20 pm, Sunday, April 15, 2018
NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, April 16, 2018
_____
GALE WARNING
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service New York NY
811 PM EDT Sun Apr 15 2018
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT MONDAY...
* WINDS AND SEAS...East winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 45 kt
tonight, becoming southeast Monday morning. Seas 9 to 13 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Warning means sustained winds or frequent gusts of 34 to
47 kt are expected or occurring. Operating a vessel in gale
conditions requires experience and properly equipped vessels. It
is highly recommended that mariners without the proper experience
seek safe harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT MONDAY...
* WINDS AND SEAS...East winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 45 kt
tonight, becoming southeast Monday morning. Seas 9 to 13 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Warning means sustained winds or frequent gusts of 34 to
47 kt are expected or occurring. Operating a vessel in gale
conditions requires experience and properly equipped vessels. It
is highly recommended that mariners without the proper experience
seek safe harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT MONDAY...
* WINDS AND SEAS...East 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt. Seas 4
to 7 ft on Long Island Sound.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Warning means sustained winds or frequent gusts of 34 to
47 kt are expected or occurring. Operating a vessel in gale
conditions requires experience and properly equipped vessels. It
is highly recommended that mariners without the proper experience
seek safe harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT MONDAY...
* WINDS AND SEAS...East 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt. Seas 4
to 7 ft on Long Island Sound.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Warning means sustained winds or frequent gusts of 34 to
47 kt are expected or occurring. Operating a vessel in gale
conditions requires experience and properly equipped vessels. It
is highly recommended that mariners without the proper experience
seek safe harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT MONDAY...
* WINDS AND SEAS...East 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt. Seas 4
to 7 ft on Long Island Sound.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Warning means sustained winds or frequent gusts of 34 to
47 kt are expected or occurring. Operating a vessel in gale
conditions requires experience and properly equipped vessels. It
is highly recommended that mariners without the proper experience
seek safe harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT MONDAY...
* WINDS AND SEAS...East 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt. Seas 4
to 7 ft on Long Island Sound.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Warning means sustained winds or frequent gusts of 34 to
47 kt are expected or occurring. Operating a vessel in gale
conditions requires experience and properly equipped vessels. It
is highly recommended that mariners without the proper experience
seek safe harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT MONDAY...
* WINDS AND SEAS...East 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt. Seas 4
to 7 ft on Long Island Sound.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Warning means sustained winds or frequent gusts of 34 to
47 kt are expected or occurring. Operating a vessel in gale
conditions requires experience and properly equipped vessels. It
is highly recommended that mariners without the proper experience
seek safe harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT MONDAY...
* WINDS AND SEAS...East 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt. Seas 4
to 7 ft on Long Island Sound.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Warning means sustained winds or frequent gusts of 34 to
47 kt are expected or occurring. Operating a vessel in gale
conditions requires experience and properly equipped vessels. It
is highly recommended that mariners without the proper experience
seek safe harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather
_____
Keywords: New York, Marine Warnings and Forecast