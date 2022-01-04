NY Forecast for Wednesday, January 5, 2022 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Albany;Cloudy;40;30;S;12;56%;23%;1 Binghamton;Mostly cloudy;37;22;SW;13;64%;33%;2 Buffalo;A p.m. shower or two;41;26;WSW;20;59%;97%;1 Central Park;A shower or two;46;36;N;7;78%;81%;1 Dansville;Breezy in the a.m.;45;23;W;12;52%;44%;1 Dunkirk;A p.m. shower or two;41;25;WSW;15;61%;95%;1 East Hampton;Warmer with rain;51;40;WSW;11;76%;97%;0 Elmira;Cloudy;42;24;WSW;10;55%;33%;1 Farmingdale;A bit of rain;49;36;SW;12;80%;83%;0 Fort Drum;Breezy in the a.m.;38;25;WSW;15;56%;89%;1 Fulton;Showers around;41;25;W;11;57%;94%;1 Glens Falls;Cloudy;39;27;SSW;8;72%;50%;1 Islip;A little rain;49;38;WSW;12;74%;84%;0 Ithaca;Breezy in the a.m.;40;23;WSW;14;59%;42%;1 Jamestown;Cloudy and breezy;37;19;WSW;17;67%;44%;1 Massena;Dull and dreary;37;23;SW;10;60%;88%;1 Montauk;Milder with rain;50;40;WSW;12;86%;97%;0 Montgomery;Cloudy with rain;41;30;SW;8;79%;82%;1 Monticello;Cloudy with rain;37;25;WSW;7;73%;82%;1 New York;A shower or two;45;36;WSW;9;77%;81%;1 New York Jfk;A shower in spots;46;37;SW;14;83%;81%;1 New York Lga;A shower or two;45;36;SW;12;76%;82%;1 Newburgh;A touch of rain;42;33;SW;8;70%;82%;1 Niagara Falls;Cloudy;40;24;WSW;18;62%;33%;1 Ogdensburg;Cloudy;35;25;SW;10;69%;92%;1 Penn (Yan);Breezy in the a.m.;42;24;WSW;14;55%;44%;1 Plattsburgh;Cloudy;37;27;SW;10;65%;36%;1 Poughkeepsie;Occasional rain;43;33;SSW;7;77%;82%;1 Rochester;A shower in the p.m.;39;23;WSW;13;67%;95%;1 Rome;Cloudy;42;25;W;10;60%;88%;1 Saranac Lake;A thick cloud cover;35;21;SW;10;64%;86%;1 Shirley;Occasional rain;50;37;WSW;9;71%;82%;0 Syracuse;Breezy in the a.m.;42;27;W;14;55%;88%;1 Watertown;An afternoon shower;39;28;WSW;14;56%;97%;1 Wellsville;Cloudy;40;18;WSW;13;61%;42%;1 Westhampton Beach;A bit of rain;51;36;WSW;12;83%;83%;0 White Plains;Milder with a shower;43;33;SW;8;80%;81%;1 _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather