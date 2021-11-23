Skip to main content
Weather

NY Forecast

NY Forecast for Wednesday, November 24, 2021

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany;Plenty of sunshine;41;27;NE;6;50%;0%;2

Binghamton;Not as cold;40;30;SSW;5;58%;4%;2

Buffalo;Increasingly windy;50;44;SSW;22;46%;27%;2

Central Park;Plenty of sunshine;47;37;W;5;42%;0%;2

Dansville;Mostly sunny, milder;48;34;SSW;7;53%;27%;2

Dunkirk;Increasingly windy;47;41;S;23;48%;27%;2

East Hampton;Plenty of sunshine;45;41;NW;10;39%;0%;2

Elmira;Mostly sunny, milder;46;30;SSW;4;56%;15%;2

Farmingdale;Plenty of sunshine;47;34;W;8;43%;0%;2

Fort Drum;Mostly sunny, breezy;40;32;S;15;61%;25%;2

Fulton;Not as cold;44;33;SSE;5;65%;9%;2

Glens Falls;Plenty of sunshine;39;22;SW;2;56%;0%;2

Islip;Plenty of sunshine;46;35;WNW;9;36%;0%;2

Ithaca;Not as cold;43;32;S;6;59%;12%;2

Jamestown;Windy, not as cold;44;34;SSW;18;55%;27%;2

Massena;Mostly sunny, breezy;42;26;S;14;59%;19%;2

Montauk;Plenty of sun;45;41;WNW;11;44%;0%;2

Montgomery;Sunshine;45;25;WSW;5;52%;0%;2

Monticello;Sunny, not as cold;44;28;WNW;6;52%;0%;2

New York;Plenty of sun;47;37;W;7;37%;0%;2

New York Jfk;Sunny;46;35;W;11;44%;0%;2

New York Lga;Sunny;49;39;W;10;38%;0%;2

Newburgh;Plenty of sunshine;47;27;W;4;46%;0%;2

Niagara Falls;Breezy with sunshine;48;43;SSW;22;50%;58%;2

Ogdensburg;Breezy with sunshine;41;34;S;14;57%;16%;2

Penn (Yan);Partly sunny, milder;46;35;SSW;7;53%;19%;2

Plattsburgh;Plenty of sun;36;24;N;3;56%;4%;2

Poughkeepsie;Plenty of sun;44;25;SW;3;51%;0%;2

Rochester;Windy and milder;49;39;SSW;19;51%;27%;2

Rome;Not as cold;40;27;E;3;66%;4%;2

Saranac Lake;Sunny, not as cold;37;20;SSW;3;60%;8%;2

Shirley;Plenty of sunshine;45;32;WNW;9;39%;0%;2

Syracuse;Not as cold;44;32;S;5;67%;8%;2

Watertown;Sunshine and breezy;43;32;S;14;64%;25%;2

Wellsville;Not as cold;42;34;SSW;7;50%;27%;2

Westhampton Beach;Breezy in the a.m.;44;28;W;11;48%;0%;2

White Plains;Plenty of sunshine;45;31;W;8;44%;0%;2

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather