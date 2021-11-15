NY Forecast for Tuesday, November 16, 2021 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Albany;Breezy with some sun;45;28;WNW;14;56%;14%;1 Binghamton;Breezy;40;30;SW;15;67%;50%;1 Buffalo;A morning flurry;45;36;SSE;9;62%;44%;1 Central Park;Mostly sunny, breezy;50;40;W;23;49%;0%;2 Dansville;Breezy;44;30;SSE;14;66%;42%;1 Dunkirk;A morning flurry;45;35;SSE;6;61%;44%;1 East Hampton;Windy;49;39;WNW;21;49%;1%;2 Elmira;Breezy;46;27;N;14;62%;44%;1 Farmingdale;Mostly sunny, windy;51;35;W;18;50%;0%;2 Fort Drum;A snow shower;40;26;SSW;15;68%;55%;1 Fulton;Rain\/snow showers;42;30;SSW;15;77%;82%;1 Glens Falls;Winds subsiding;43;24;W;18;61%;13%;1 Islip;Windy with sunshine;51;34;W;19;48%;0%;2 Ithaca;Breezy;42;28;SSE;15;70%;53%;1 Jamestown;A morning flurry;38;32;SSE;7;76%;48%;1 Massena;Winds subsiding;39;22;WSW;18;62%;13%;1 Montauk;Mostly sunny, windy;50;41;WNW;20;52%;0%;2 Montgomery;Winds subsiding;47;25;W;18;56%;5%;2 Monticello;Windy;42;24;W;17;62%;10%;1 New York;Breezy with sunshine;50;40;W;24;46%;0%;2 New York Jfk;Mostly sunny, breezy;51;38;WNW;22;50%;0%;2 New York Lga;Mostly sunny, breezy;52;42;W;23;43%;0%;2 Newburgh;Partly sunny, windy;49;27;SW;18;57%;5%;2 Niagara Falls;Mostly cloudy;45;35;SE;8;66%;13%;1 Ogdensburg;Breezy;41;24;SW;15;60%;19%;1 Penn (Yan);Breezy;44;31;SSW;15;63%;42%;1 Plattsburgh;Breezy;40;23;W;18;58%;21%;1 Poughkeepsie;Winds subsiding;49;27;SW;18;54%;6%;2 Rochester;Breezy;44;32;SSW;15;64%;42%;1 Rome;Rain\/snow showers;41;30;W;15;79%;62%;1 Saranac Lake;Winds subsiding;34;15;N;18;76%;25%;1 Shirley;Sunshine and windy;50;32;WNW;18;51%;0%;2 Syracuse;Rain\/snow showers;43;31;SW;15;78%;84%;1 Watertown;A snow shower;42;29;ESE;14;70%;55%;1 Wellsville;Breezy;38;30;SSE;14;69%;49%;1 Westhampton Beach;Mostly sunny, windy;50;27;W;20;54%;0%;2 White Plains;Mostly sunny, breezy;48;33;WNW;23;52%;0%;2 _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather