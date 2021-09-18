NY Forecast for Monday, September 20, 2021

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany;Sunny and less humid;70;47;NNW;6;59%;2%;5

Binghamton;Sunshine, less humid;69;48;NE;6;65%;4%;5

Buffalo;Sunny and less humid;76;55;ESE;5;51%;6%;5

Central Park;Sunny and less humid;79;63;NNE;5;48%;2%;5

Dansville;Sunny and less humid;74;50;SE;4;65%;5%;5

Dunkirk;Sunny and less humid;76;57;SE;5;51%;7%;5

East Hampton;Sunny and less humid;75;62;SE;7;55%;2%;5

Elmira;Sunshine, less humid;73;48;N;5;63%;4%;5

Farmingdale;Sunny and less humid;78;63;NNW;9;49%;2%;5

Fort Drum;Sunny and pleasant;70;50;SE;5;58%;4%;5

Fulton;Sunny and less humid;71;50;SSE;4;62%;5%;5

Glens Falls;Sunny and less humid;71;45;NNE;7;63%;4%;5

Islip;Sunny and less humid;78;64;SE;7;46%;1%;5

Ithaca;Sunny and less humid;71;49;E;5;66%;4%;5

Jamestown;Fog in the morning;72;52;E;5;67%;8%;5

Massena;Sunny and nice;69;46;N;4;60%;2%;4

Montauk;Sunny and less humid;75;62;N;7;64%;2%;5

Montgomery;Sunny and less humid;74;50;NNE;7;59%;3%;5

Monticello;Sunshine, less humid;72;49;NNE;5;57%;5%;5

New York;Sunny and less humid;79;63;ENE;8;40%;1%;5

New York Jfk;Sunny and less humid;79;64;ENE;11;50%;2%;5

New York Lga;Sunny and less humid;79;65;NE;11;46%;2%;5

Newburgh;Sunny and less humid;75;51;NNE;7;56%;3%;5

Niagara Falls;Sunny and beautiful;75;54;ESE;5;54%;0%;5

Ogdensburg;Sunny and pleasant;73;45;ESE;4;53%;3%;4

Penn (Yan);Sunny and less humid;71;52;SSE;3;63%;5%;5

Plattsburgh;Sunny and less humid;69;46;WSW;6;60%;2%;4

Poughkeepsie;Not as warm;76;51;NE;6;58%;4%;5

Rochester;Sunny and less humid;72;50;SE;6;55%;6%;5

Rome;Sunny and less humid;73;49;ENE;4;61%;5%;5

Saranac Lake;Sunny and less humid;67;39;ESE;4;63%;3%;5

Shirley;Sunny and less humid;77;60;SE;7;53%;1%;5

Syracuse;Sunny and less humid;73;51;S;5;64%;5%;5

Watertown;Sunny and pleasant;71;49;ESE;4;60%;4%;5

Wellsville;Sunny and less humid;69;48;SE;4;57%;6%;5

Westhampton Beach;Sunny and less humid;77;54;SE;9;57%;1%;5

White Plains;Sunny and less humid;75;57;NNE;9;54%;2%;5

