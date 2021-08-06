NY Forecast for Sunday, August 8, 2021

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany;Periods of sun, warm;86;64;SSE;7;61%;43%;8

Binghamton;A t-storm around;81;63;SE;7;64%;64%;8

Buffalo;A stray thunderstorm;83;69;S;9;62%;55%;7

Central Park;Periods of sun;86;72;SSW;3;54%;27%;9

Dansville;A t-storm around;87;65;S;6;57%;55%;6

Dunkirk;A stray thunderstorm;85;68;SSE;8;61%;55%;9

East Hampton;Sun and clouds;80;67;SW;7;71%;27%;9

Elmira;A t-storm around;86;62;SSW;5;61%;64%;7

Farmingdale;Clouds and sun;84;68;SSW;9;58%;27%;9

Fort Drum;A t-storm in spots;84;64;ESE;9;60%;64%;3

Fulton;A p.m. t-storm;85;63;S;5;62%;63%;6

Glens Falls;A stray thunderstorm;85;64;WSW;7;67%;55%;8

Islip;Partly sunny;83;68;SSW;9;61%;26%;9

Ithaca;A t-storm around;83;62;SSE;6;63%;64%;4

Jamestown;A t-storm around;81;63;ESE;8;66%;55%;8

Massena;A thunderstorm;84;63;SSW;8;64%;73%;3

Montauk;Partly sunny;81;69;SSW;4;75%;27%;9

Montgomery;Periods of sun;86;64;S;6;60%;30%;7

Monticello;A t-storm around;84;60;WSW;6;62%;55%;8

New York;Partly sunny;86;72;SW;7;53%;26%;9

New York Jfk;Breezy in the p.m.;83;69;SSW;10;64%;27%;9

New York Lga;Partly sunny;86;73;SSW;9;50%;27%;8

Newburgh;Partly sunny;88;66;SSW;7;58%;30%;7

Niagara Falls;Turning cloudy;85;67;SW;10;62%;39%;7

Ogdensburg;Humid with a t-storm;84;67;S;7;67%;71%;5

Penn (Yan);A t-storm around;85;66;SW;6;57%;55%;6

Plattsburgh;A thunderstorm;84;64;W;6;64%;72%;6

Poughkeepsie;Partly sunny, warm;87;65;S;5;57%;31%;7

Rochester;A stray thunderstorm;86;64;SSW;7;64%;55%;8

Rome;A t-storm around;85;64;ESE;5;62%;55%;6

Saranac Lake;A stray thunderstorm;81;58;SSE;7;65%;64%;6

Shirley;Partly sunny;84;66;SSW;8;63%;26%;9

Syracuse;A t-storm in spots;87;66;S;7;54%;55%;6

Watertown;A t-storm around;83;62;E;8;64%;64%;4

Wellsville;A t-storm around;82;61;S;5;62%;55%;6

Westhampton Beach;Clouds and sunshine;83;64;SSW;7;68%;26%;9

White Plains;Partly sunny;84;67;SSW;7;56%;25%;8

