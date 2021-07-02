Skip to main content
NY Forecast for Sunday, July 4, 2021

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany;A couple of showers;62;55;SSW;5;86%;83%;3

Binghamton;A couple of showers;65;53;N;7;88%;88%;3

Buffalo;A couple of showers;75;59;SSW;7;63%;70%;10

Central Park;A couple of showers;69;63;NNE;6;84%;91%;3

Dansville;A couple of showers;72;55;WNW;6;77%;73%;5

Dunkirk;A couple of showers;75;60;SSW;8;62%;67%;10

East Hampton;A couple of showers;66;60;N;10;81%;85%;3

Elmira;A couple of showers;70;53;NW;7;81%;83%;3

Farmingdale;A couple of showers;68;60;NNE;10;85%;85%;2

Fort Drum;Showers around;68;53;ENE;7;84%;93%;6

Fulton;A shower;70;56;NNW;6;80%;80%;3

Glens Falls;A shower;64;55;ENE;5;90%;81%;6

Islip;A couple of showers;67;60;NNE;9;83%;86%;3

Ithaca;A couple of showers;68;55;NW;7;87%;89%;5

Jamestown;Warmer with a shower;69;54;SW;10;77%;64%;11

Massena;A shower in the p.m.;67;52;NE;9;79%;80%;6

Montauk;A couple of showers;66;59;NNE;8;89%;84%;3

Montgomery;A shower;64;53;NNE;7;93%;81%;3

Monticello;A couple of showers;66;52;SSE;5;82%;90%;3

New York;A couple of showers;69;63;NNE;8;82%;91%;3

New York Jfk;A couple of showers;69;61;NNE;12;82%;84%;3

New York Lga;A couple of showers;69;63;NNE;11;80%;84%;3

Newburgh;A couple of showers;68;56;ESE;6;81%;83%;2

Niagara Falls;Warmer with a shower;77;60;WSW;6;60%;60%;8

Ogdensburg;A shower in the p.m.;69;54;NE;5;78%;81%;6

Penn (Yan);A shower;71;57;NNW;7;76%;66%;5

Plattsburgh;An afternoon shower;66;54;SE;7;82%;83%;6

Poughkeepsie;A shower;66;56;NNE;5;87%;81%;3

Rochester;A passing shower;71;56;NE;7;78%;64%;5

Rome;Mostly cloudy;68;56;ESE;4;80%;66%;3

Saranac Lake;Showers around;61;50;ENE;4;95%;92%;6

Shirley;Cooler with showers;67;61;N;8;80%;90%;3

Syracuse;A couple of showers;70;58;W;6;78%;88%;3

Watertown;A shower in the p.m.;70;55;NE;7;78%;82%;3

Wellsville;A shower;67;52;W;7;77%;66%;5

Westhampton Beach;A couple of showers;66;55;NNE;12;88%;88%;3

White Plains;A couple of showers;64;57;NNE;9;92%;86%;3

