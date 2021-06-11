Skip to main content
NY Forecast for Sunday, June 13, 2021

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany;A morning shower;75;57;SSE;4;65%;55%;6

Binghamton;A stray t-shower;75;58;SE;6;71%;55%;7

Buffalo;A t-shower in spots;79;62;ESE;7;65%;64%;7

Central Park;Clouds and sun;75;62;SE;3;63%;18%;5

Dansville;Partly sunny;81;60;NE;4;62%;47%;7

Dunkirk;A t-shower in spots;78;62;SE;7;67%;64%;8

East Hampton;Showers around;67;58;E;7;69%;62%;7

Elmira;A t-shower in spots;80;57;N;5;67%;55%;7

Farmingdale;Clouds and sun;72;58;ESE;7;65%;13%;5

Fort Drum;Partly sunny;79;58;ESE;7;51%;27%;10

Fulton;Partly sunny;79;57;SSW;6;62%;30%;10

Glens Falls;A stray a.m. shower;76;54;SW;5;65%;54%;10

Islip;Clouds and sunshine;71;57;E;8;63%;13%;5

Ithaca;A t-shower in spots;77;59;SE;6;71%;55%;7

Jamestown;A t-shower in spots;75;61;NNE;7;78%;64%;6

Massena;Mostly sunny, warmer;80;53;S;6;42%;25%;10

Montauk;Showers around;67;59;SSE;5;73%;62%;7

Montgomery;A stray t-shower;72;53;S;4;72%;55%;5

Monticello;A stray t-shower;70;53;ESE;5;73%;58%;5

New York;Partly sunny;75;62;ESE;7;56%;18%;5

New York Jfk;Clouds and sun;72;60;ESE;9;67%;16%;5

New York Lga;Partly sunny;75;63;SE;8;58%;18%;5

Newburgh;A passing shower;74;55;ESE;5;69%;65%;5

Niagara Falls;A t-shower in spots;77;60;ENE;8;67%;64%;7

Ogdensburg;Mostly sunny, warmer;78;53;S;5;63%;26%;10

Penn (Yan);A t-shower in spots;79;60;NW;5;61%;55%;10

Plattsburgh;Partly sunny, warmer;79;54;WSW;6;50%;25%;10

Poughkeepsie;A few a.m. showers;75;55;SSE;3;66%;73%;5

Rochester;Partly sunny;77;56;SSE;7;68%;30%;10

Rome;A t-shower in spots;79;57;E;4;61%;55%;10

Saranac Lake;Partly sunny, warmer;75;43;SE;5;48%;25%;10

Shirley;Showers around;71;56;ENE;8;66%;63%;7

Syracuse;Partly sunny;81;61;S;5;55%;33%;10

Watertown;Partly sunny, nice;81;57;N;7;52%;27%;10

Wellsville;A t-shower in spots;75;58;E;5;71%;64%;7

Westhampton Beach;Showers around;69;52;ESE;8;70%;62%;7

White Plains;Sunny intervals;71;57;SSE;6;69%;36%;5

