NY Forecast for Monday, April 5, 2021

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany;Mostly cloudy;56;37;NNW;7;38%;2%;3

Binghamton;Mostly cloudy;51;32;NW;9;54%;27%;3

Buffalo;Mostly sunny;51;34;S;6;65%;2%;6

Central Park;Breezy in the p.m.;60;44;NW;10;38%;27%;3

Dansville;Partly sunny;58;32;W;7;52%;0%;5

Dunkirk;Mostly sunny;52;39;SSE;5;62%;1%;6

East Hampton;Milder;54;42;NW;10;41%;2%;5

Elmira;Mostly cloudy;59;31;WNW;7;49%;16%;3

Farmingdale;Milder;59;42;NNW;9;42%;6%;2

Fort Drum;Mostly cloudy;52;31;W;8;51%;5%;2

Fulton;Mostly cloudy;50;33;WNW;7;54%;3%;2

Glens Falls;Mostly cloudy;54;33;WNW;5;46%;0%;4

Islip;Milder;59;45;NNW;10;39%;5%;2

Ithaca;Mostly cloudy;53;31;NW;9;57%;22%;3

Jamestown;Sunshine and milder;54;36;WNW;8;54%;0%;6

Massena;Low clouds;53;31;NNW;7;47%;10%;2

Montauk;Breezy in the p.m.;54;43;NW;9;46%;0%;5

Montgomery;Cloudy;58;36;NW;7;46%;10%;2

Monticello;Cloudy;56;37;NNW;8;50%;14%;2

New York;Breezy in the p.m.;61;45;NNW;12;37%;26%;3

New York Jfk;Breezy in the p.m.;58;43;NW;13;42%;7%;3

New York Lga;Breezy in the p.m.;60;44;NW;11;38%;8%;3

Newburgh;Mostly cloudy;60;39;NNW;7;43%;8%;2

Niagara Falls;Partial sunshine;53;32;SSW;7;60%;5%;4

Ogdensburg;Mostly cloudy;53;31;NNW;4;54%;8%;2

Penn (Yan);Mostly cloudy;55;34;WNW;7;51%;0%;4

Plattsburgh;Mainly cloudy;53;34;NW;7;48%;9%;4

Poughkeepsie;Mostly cloudy;59;37;NW;5;43%;6%;3

Rochester;Partly sunny;52;32;W;7;62%;1%;3

Rome;Low clouds;55;31;NW;8;48%;6%;2

Saranac Lake;Mostly cloudy;49;25;NW;5;49%;10%;3

Shirley;Not as cool;58;43;NW;9;40%;1%;5

Syracuse;Low clouds;55;33;W;8;48%;4%;2

Watertown;Rather cloudy;52;33;WSW;6;53%;4%;2

Wellsville;Not as cool;57;31;WNW;9;49%;0%;6

Westhampton Beach;Milder;55;37;NW;9;44%;0%;5

White Plains;Breezy in the p.m.;58;40;NW;11;40%;4%;3

