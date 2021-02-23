NY Forecast for Wednesday, February 24, 2021

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany;Milder;43;33;SW;9;53%;66%;2

Binghamton;Milder;43;27;W;12;68%;65%;2

Buffalo;Milder;42;29;W;17;70%;58%;2

Central Park;Breezy in the p.m.;48;39;WSW;12;59%;35%;4

Dansville;Milder;49;29;WNW;15;66%;83%;2

Dunkirk;Milder;45;29;W;16;70%;78%;2

East Hampton;Breezy in the p.m.;44;40;WSW;12;63%;27%;4

Elmira;Milder;48;30;W;11;63%;65%;2

Farmingdale;Breezy in the p.m.;46;38;WSW;11;64%;31%;4

Fort Drum;Showers of rain/snow;40;23;WNW;12;76%;80%;1

Fulton;A p.m. shower or two;43;27;WNW;11;70%;84%;1

Glens Falls;An afternoon shower;41;31;SW;10;67%;85%;1

Islip;Breezy in the p.m.;45;39;WSW;12;61%;30%;4

Ithaca;Milder;44;28;WNW;11;71%;74%;1

Jamestown;Milder;44;23;WNW;14;81%;75%;2

Massena;Rain and snow shower;38;19;NNW;12;73%;64%;1

Montauk;Mostly sunny;44;39;SW;11;70%;27%;4

Montgomery;Breezy in the p.m.;45;32;WSW;11;67%;44%;4

Monticello;Breezy in the p.m.;43;30;W;10;60%;55%;3

New York;Breezy in the p.m.;48;39;WSW;14;56%;35%;4

New York Jfk;Breezy in the p.m.;45;38;WSW;14;68%;33%;4

New York Lga;Breezy in the p.m.;49;39;WSW;15;57%;44%;4

Newburgh;Breezy in the p.m.;45;35;WSW;12;60%;42%;4

Niagara Falls;Cloudy and breezy;39;27;WNW;16;71%;44%;1

Ogdensburg;Rain and snow shower;36;21;W;11;78%;66%;1

Penn (Yan);Milder;45;29;WNW;11;66%;77%;2

Plattsburgh;An afternoon shower;40;27;NW;10;71%;82%;1

Poughkeepsie;Milder;46;34;SW;9;63%;41%;4

Rochester;Milder;45;27;W;10;68%;63%;2

Rome;Milder;43;28;W;10;70%;82%;1

Saranac Lake;A shower in the p.m.;37;18;WNW;12;77%;81%;1

Shirley;Breezy in the p.m.;45;39;WSW;12;61%;29%;4

Syracuse;Milder;45;29;W;12;64%;85%;2

Watertown;An afternoon shower;42;18;NW;12;76%;83%;1

Wellsville;Milder;46;25;WNW;14;66%;76%;2

Westhampton Beach;Breezy in the p.m.;44;36;WSW;11;68%;28%;4

White Plains;Breezy in the p.m.;45;35;WSW;13;65%;36%;4

