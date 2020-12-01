NY Forecast

NY Forecast for Wednesday, December 2, 2020

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany;Showers around;40;29;WSW;10;63%;61%;1

Binghamton;A snow shower;35;28;W;12;76%;73%;1

Buffalo;Cloudy, snow showers;40;33;W;19;60%;64%;1

Central Park;Partly sunny;44;38;WSW;9;50%;3%;2

Dansville;Cloudy, snow showers;40;32;W;12;64%;62%;1

Dunkirk;Cloudy, snow showers;41;34;W;17;59%;64%;1

East Hampton;Mostly cloudy;48;35;W;12;55%;15%;1

Elmira;A snow shower;41;28;W;11;65%;59%;1

Farmingdale;Breezy with some sun;46;34;W;14;52%;4%;2

Fort Drum;Snow showers, colder;34;29;W;12;77%;89%;0

Fulton;Snow showers, colder;37;32;W;15;74%;86%;0

Glens Falls;A bit of snow;38;27;WSW;9;68%;58%;1

Islip;Partly sunny;47;32;W;13;50%;4%;2

Ithaca;Cloudy, snow showers;36;29;W;14;72%;73%;0

Jamestown;Snow showers;35;27;WSW;17;73%;66%;1

Massena;A little snow;37;27;WSW;12;73%;75%;0

Montauk;Cooler;47;41;W;13;60%;16%;1

Montgomery;Mostly cloudy;42;27;WSW;12;60%;25%;1

Monticello;Afternoon flurries;39;24;W;10;66%;43%;1

New York;Some sun;46;38;W;13;47%;3%;2

New York Jfk;Breezy with some sun;46;36;W;19;55%;2%;2

New York Lga;Partly sunny, cooler;46;39;WSW;16;47%;3%;2

Newburgh;Mostly cloudy;42;26;WSW;10;61%;17%;1

Niagara Falls;Clearing;40;31;WSW;15;65%;7%;2

Ogdensburg;Some snow, colder;38;29;WSW;8;71%;63%;0

Penn (Yan);Cloudy, snow showers;38;33;W;14;67%;62%;1

Plattsburgh;A little snow;40;28;WSW;10;68%;67%;1

Poughkeepsie;Partly sunny;44;28;WSW;9;56%;27%;1

Rochester;Cloudy, snow showers;40;31;W;15;58%;63%;1

Rome;Snow showers, colder;37;31;W;12;72%;87%;0

Saranac Lake;A little snow;32;22;WSW;9;80%;90%;1

Shirley;Periods of sun;48;30;W;10;51%;6%;1

Syracuse;Snow showers, colder;38;31;WSW;16;68%;65%;0

Watertown;Snow showers, colder;36;31;W;14;72%;81%;0

Wellsville;Cloudy, snow showers;37;29;W;17;64%;76%;1

Westhampton Beach;Cooler;46;28;W;13;60%;9%;1

White Plains;Partly sunny;43;32;WSW;12;54%;7%;2

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather