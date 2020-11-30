NY Forecast
NY Forecast for Tuesday, December 1, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany;A passing shower;52;31;S;11;71%;64%;1
Binghamton;Bit of rain, snow;42;29;SSW;12;81%;89%;1
Buffalo;Snow and rain;39;33;W;14;86%;87%;0
Central Park;Cooler with a shower;56;38;SW;26;54%;45%;1
Dansville;Cloudy, snow showers;42;33;SW;7;77%;83%;0
Dunkirk;Snow;39;33;W;13;78%;92%;0
East Hampton;A shower in places;58;36;SW;11;72%;55%;1
Elmira;Cloudy, snow showers;42;32;SSW;10;76%;88%;1
Farmingdale;Mostly cloudy;55;35;WSW;16;59%;36%;1
Fort Drum;Cloudy with a shower;47;33;S;10;80%;78%;1
Fulton;Bit of rain, snow;46;33;S;9;76%;83%;1
Glens Falls;A shower or two;54;31;SSW;10;70%;67%;1
Islip;Partly sunny;53;34;SW;15;70%;39%;1
Ithaca;Bit of rain, snow;42;31;S;12;81%;80%;1
Jamestown;Breezy with wet snow;33;29;W;15;87%;93%;0
Massena;Spotty showers;50;34;S;6;80%;77%;1
Montauk;A shower in places;58;42;WSW;13;72%;55%;2
Montgomery;A shower or two;48;30;SW;15;69%;61%;1
Monticello;A shower or two;45;28;SSW;15;79%;68%;1
New York;Cooler with a shower;56;38;SW;26;54%;44%;1
New York Jfk;A stray shower;53;36;WSW;23;63%;47%;1
New York Lga;Cooler with a shower;56;39;SW;25;53%;45%;1
Newburgh;A shower or two;50;30;SSW;15;73%;61%;1
Niagara Falls;Snow and rain;38;33;W;9;87%;88%;0
Ogdensburg;Spotty showers;52;36;S;6;79%;72%;1
Penn (Yan);Cloudy, snow showers;42;33;SSW;11;79%;82%;1
Plattsburgh;Mostly cloudy;56;35;S;11;74%;44%;1
Poughkeepsie;A shower or two;53;32;SSW;15;64%;61%;1
Rochester;Bit of rain, snow;43;32;WSW;10;79%;81%;1
Rome;Spotty showers;48;34;S;9;77%;81%;1
Saranac Lake;A passing shower;50;28;S;7;84%;66%;1
Shirley;A shower in spots;55;34;SW;11;69%;54%;1
Syracuse;Cloudy with a shower;47;34;S;11;72%;79%;1
Watertown;Spotty showers;48;34;S;9;78%;82%;1
Wellsville;Snow showers, colder;36;28;SW;11;83%;89%;1
Westhampton Beach;A shower in places;55;33;WSW;13;70%;55%;1
White Plains;Mostly cloudy;51;33;SW;19;63%;31%;1
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather