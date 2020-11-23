NY Forecast
NY Forecast for Tuesday, November 24, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany;Partly sunny;38;19;NNE;9;54%;25%;2
Binghamton;Clouds breaking;34;25;ESE;8;65%;46%;2
Buffalo;Mostly cloudy;39;33;SSE;5;58%;51%;2
Central Park;Partly sunny;48;38;NE;6;47%;6%;2
Dansville;Clouds breaking;40;31;SE;4;60%;42%;2
Dunkirk;Turning cloudy;41;34;SSE;5;58%;40%;2
East Hampton;Mostly sunny;49;30;NNE;12;49%;3%;2
Elmira;Clouds breaking;40;27;SE;5;60%;28%;2
Farmingdale;Partly sunny;49;34;NE;9;49%;4%;2
Fort Drum;Rather cloudy, cold;31;22;ESE;6;54%;27%;2
Fulton;Clouds breaking;35;24;ESE;6;61%;50%;2
Glens Falls;Partly sunny;37;20;ENE;8;45%;25%;2
Islip;Partly sunny;49;34;NE;9;46%;4%;2
Ithaca;Clouds breaking;36;27;SE;8;70%;44%;2
Jamestown;Turning cloudy;38;33;SSE;4;63%;40%;2
Massena;Mostly cloudy;29;17;ESE;9;52%;42%;2
Montauk;Mostly sunny, cooler;47;35;NNE;11;50%;2%;2
Montgomery;Partly sunny;44;25;ENE;8;51%;24%;2
Monticello;Partly sunny;42;24;ESE;8;57%;28%;2
New York;Partly sunny;48;37;NE;9;45%;6%;2
New York Jfk;Partly sunny;49;36;NE;13;48%;4%;2
New York Lga;Partly sunny;49;38;NE;12;45%;6%;2
Newburgh;Partly sunny;46;24;ENE;8;52%;22%;2
Niagara Falls;Partly sunny;38;30;SE;5;64%;60%;2
Ogdensburg;Mostly cloudy;32;21;E;6;56%;42%;2
Penn (Yan);Some sun returning;37;29;SE;6;66%;43%;2
Plattsburgh;Colder;31;19;SW;12;51%;27%;2
Poughkeepsie;Partly sunny;45;26;ENE;6;48%;25%;2
Rochester;Partly sunny;38;30;SE;6;56%;47%;2
Rome;Mostly cloudy;35;24;ESE;6;59%;45%;2
Saranac Lake;Periods of sunshine;25;11;ESE;6;62%;42%;2
Shirley;Partly sunny;50;30;NNE;9;47%;4%;2
Syracuse;Some sun returning;36;26;ESE;7;60%;44%;2
Watertown;Mostly cloudy;31;22;E;7;57%;42%;2
Wellsville;Some sun returning;38;31;SSE;5;53%;25%;2
Westhampton Beach;Mostly sunny;47;28;NNE;10;51%;3%;2
White Plains;Partly sunny;46;31;NE;10;49%;11%;2
_____
