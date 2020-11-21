NY Forecast
NY Forecast for Sunday, November 22, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany;Dull and dreary;41;38;SE;6;71%;78%;1
Binghamton;Cloudy with a shower;41;37;SSE;9;75%;100%;1
Buffalo;Afternoon rain;44;37;WNW;8;72%;90%;1
Central Park;Cooler;49;48;ESE;7;72%;87%;1
Dansville;Rain and drizzle;44;39;SSE;7;82%;89%;1
Dunkirk;Rain and snow;47;40;W;5;76%;93%;0
East Hampton;Cooler;51;47;ESE;10;74%;73%;1
Elmira;Rain and drizzle;45;42;SSE;5;76%;98%;1
Farmingdale;Cooler;52;49;ESE;12;72%;81%;1
Fort Drum;A little p.m. rain;38;36;SSE;8;68%;96%;1
Fulton;A little p.m. rain;41;39;SE;6;75%;95%;1
Glens Falls;Mainly cloudy;38;33;E;3;65%;87%;1
Islip;Cooler;52;50;SE;9;69%;79%;1
Ithaca;Spotty showers;43;41;SSE;10;77%;93%;1
Jamestown;Snow and rain;43;34;S;10;81%;92%;0
Massena;A bit of p.m. snow;37;31;ENE;6;61%;95%;1
Montauk;Cooler;51;48;ESE;8;72%;75%;1
Montgomery;Cooler;41;36;NE;6;75%;88%;1
Monticello;Colder;40;37;ESE;6;81%;90%;1
New York;Cooler;50;47;SE;8;79%;87%;1
New York Jfk;Cooler;51;49;ESE;14;76%;78%;1
New York Lga;Cooler;51;49;ESE;13;69%;87%;1
Newburgh;Cloudy and cooler;43;40;SE;5;82%;86%;1
Niagara Falls;Snow and rain;42;37;NW;8;76%;93%;0
Ogdensburg;Rain and snow shower;40;37;ENE;5;70%;89%;1
Penn (Yan);A shower in the p.m.;44;41;S;7;81%;86%;1
Plattsburgh;Rain and snow shower;38;34;SSE;5;63%;71%;1
Poughkeepsie;Cloudy and cooler;44;41;ESE;4;65%;70%;1
Rochester;Cloudy, p.m. rain;44;39;SSW;8;70%;91%;1
Rome;Cloudy with a shower;40;37;ESE;8;70%;91%;1
Saranac Lake;Afternoon flurries;34;29;SSE;4;71%;72%;1
Shirley;Cooler;52;48;SE;7;71%;81%;1
Syracuse;Rain and drizzle;42;40;SSE;8;72%;79%;1
Watertown;A little p.m. rain;38;35;S;6;71%;96%;1
Wellsville;Rain and drizzle;44;38;S;9;74%;91%;1
Westhampton Beach;Cooler;51;47;ESE;10;75%;81%;1
White Plains;Cloudy and cooler;47;44;ESE;9;71%;84%;1
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather