NY Forecast
NY Forecast for Tuesday, November 17, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany;Snow showers;42;23;NW;14;56%;72%;1
Binghamton;Snow showers;37;21;NW;20;68%;76%;1
Buffalo;A little snow;40;29;WNW;21;63%;68%;1
Central Park;Partly sunny, breezy;48;33;WNW;18;50%;27%;2
Dansville;Snow showers;40;26;WNW;20;64%;71%;1
Dunkirk;Windy with snow;40;32;NW;23;65%;89%;1
East Hampton;Partly sunny;48;33;NW;10;53%;36%;1
Elmira;Snow showers;42;24;WNW;18;61%;65%;1
Farmingdale;Breezy with some sun;48;31;WNW;14;55%;33%;2
Fort Drum;Snow showers;37;18;NNW;14;60%;65%;1
Fulton;Breezy with snow;40;25;NW;14;68%;78%;1
Glens Falls;Snow showers;41;20;NW;15;56%;68%;1
Islip;Breezy with some sun;48;32;NW;16;53%;27%;2
Ithaca;Snow showers;39;25;NW;19;72%;82%;1
Jamestown;Windy with snow;35;26;NW;20;76%;87%;1
Massena;Periods of sun;37;17;WNW;13;53%;31%;1
Montauk;A shower or two;50;34;NW;9;56%;67%;1
Montgomery;Rain and snow shower;45;24;WNW;14;59%;49%;1
Monticello;Rain and snow shower;41;23;WNW;14;61%;54%;1
New York;Partly sunny, breezy;48;33;NW;21;48%;27%;2
New York Jfk;Partly sunny, windy;48;31;NW;24;55%;29%;2
New York Lga;Partly sunny, breezy;49;35;WNW;21;48%;27%;2
Newburgh;Rain and snow shower;45;27;WNW;14;58%;49%;1
Niagara Falls;Snow showers;39;29;WNW;22;64%;70%;1
Ogdensburg;Periods of sun;37;20;NW;15;58%;32%;1
Penn (Yan);Snow showers;40;27;NW;18;67%;71%;1
Plattsburgh;Mostly cloudy;38;19;NNW;7;54%;39%;1
Poughkeepsie;Rain and snow shower;47;26;WNW;15;55%;51%;1
Rochester;Snow showers;38;26;WNW;19;62%;75%;1
Rome;Snow showers;40;22;NW;15;64%;81%;1
Saranac Lake;A snow shower;30;9;WNW;14;73%;68%;1
Shirley;Partly sunny;48;31;NW;14;55%;35%;1
Syracuse;Breezy with snow;40;25;WNW;13;71%;87%;1
Watertown;Snow showers;39;18;NNW;15;56%;65%;1
Wellsville;Snow showers;36;24;NW;19;66%;70%;1
Westhampton Beach;Partly sunny;48;26;NW;14;60%;36%;1
White Plains;More clouds than sun;45;28;WNW;19;55%;27%;1
_____
