NY Forecast

NY Forecast for Thursday, October 8, 2020

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany;Rain and drizzle;65;46;WNW;12;63%;59%;2

Binghamton;Spotty showers;61;43;WNW;15;66%;73%;1

Buffalo;Windy;65;46;WNW;20;66%;63%;2

Central Park;A shower in the p.m.;74;54;WNW;10;56%;55%;4

Dansville;Rain and drizzle;66;45;WNW;14;61%;75%;2

Dunkirk;Rain and drizzle;65;47;NW;18;67%;61%;2

East Hampton;A shower in the p.m.;72;55;WNW;12;63%;56%;3

Elmira;Spotty showers;67;43;WNW;17;59%;65%;2

Farmingdale;A shower in the p.m.;75;53;WNW;15;56%;56%;4

Fort Drum;Showers and t-storms;60;40;WNW;16;78%;78%;1

Fulton;Windy with rain;63;43;WNW;18;71%;81%;3

Glens Falls;Showers and t-storms;61;43;WNW;11;72%;70%;1

Islip;A shower in the p.m.;74;53;WNW;14;55%;55%;4

Ithaca;Rain and drizzle;64;42;NW;17;64%;70%;2

Jamestown;Winds subsiding;60;43;NW;17;76%;63%;2

Massena;Rain and drizzle;60;39;WNW;13;79%;81%;1

Montauk;A shower in the p.m.;72;56;WNW;15;66%;56%;4

Montgomery;A shower in the p.m.;70;45;WNW;12;63%;55%;3

Monticello;Showers around;66;44;WNW;11;67%;63%;3

New York;A shower in the p.m.;74;54;WNW;11;50%;55%;4

New York Jfk;An afternoon shower;75;53;WNW;17;57%;40%;4

New York Lga;A shower in the p.m.;76;56;WNW;16;50%;55%;4

Newburgh;Showers around;70;49;W;10;61%;60%;3

Niagara Falls;Rain and drizzle;65;45;NW;18;71%;73%;3

Ogdensburg;Rain and drizzle;63;43;WNW;11;72%;84%;1

Penn (Yan);Rain and drizzle;65;45;WNW;18;61%;68%;2

Plattsburgh;Periods of rain;61;42;WNW;10;76%;75%;1

Poughkeepsie;Showers around;70;47;WNW;10;60%;60%;3

Rochester;Windy with rain;64;45;WNW;17;69%;79%;3

Rome;Occasional rain;61;44;WNW;14;74%;82%;1

Saranac Lake;Showers and t-storms;55;35;WNW;12;81%;86%;1

Shirley;A shower in the p.m.;74;52;WNW;12;58%;55%;4

Syracuse;Windy with rain;64;46;WNW;18;67%;81%;2

Watertown;Rain and drizzle;63;42;WNW;18;72%;79%;1

Wellsville;Spotty showers;61;41;WNW;16;69%;69%;1

Westhampton Beach;A brief p.m. shower;73;48;WNW;15;64%;55%;4

White Plains;An afternoon shower;72;49;WNW;12;57%;40%;4

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather