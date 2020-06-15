NY Forecast
NY Forecast for Wednesday, June 17, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany;Mostly sunny;81;52;S;4;46%;1%;10
Binghamton;Mostly sunny;75;52;ESE;4;51%;4%;11
Buffalo;Mostly sunny;77;57;ESE;5;50%;10%;10
Central Park;Mostly sunny, nice;78;61;ESE;7;46%;5%;11
Dansville;Mostly sunny;80;54;SE;4;47%;9%;10
Dunkirk;Mostly sunny;77;57;ESE;6;55%;8%;10
East Hampton;Mostly sunny;70;56;ENE;7;60%;7%;11
Elmira;Mostly sunny;80;50;N;3;51%;4%;10
Farmingdale;Mostly sunny;76;58;E;10;50%;5%;11
Fort Drum;Mostly sunny, nice;79;55;S;4;45%;3%;10
Fulton;Mostly sunny;79;52;SSE;3;51%;5%;10
Glens Falls;Mostly sunny;79;49;NNW;3;47%;4%;10
Islip;Nice with sunshine;75;56;E;8;51%;4%;11
Ithaca;Mostly sunny;77;52;ESE;4;52%;4%;10
Jamestown;Mostly sunny, nice;75;52;ENE;4;53%;7%;11
Massena;Partly sunny;81;53;SSW;3;43%;2%;10
Montauk;Nice with sunshine;71;58;ESE;6;65%;6%;11
Montgomery;Mostly sunny, nice;80;49;SSW;5;51%;3%;11
Monticello;Mostly sunny;76;49;NNE;5;53%;4%;11
New York;Mostly sunny, nice;78;60;ESE;8;46%;4%;11
New York Jfk;Mostly sunny, nice;75;57;E;12;55%;5%;11
New York Lga;Sunshine and nice;79;62;E;11;42%;5%;11
Newburgh;Mostly sunny;80;52;SE;5;56%;3%;11
Niagara Falls;Nice with sunshine;77;55;E;6;50%;0%;10
Ogdensburg;Partly sunny, nice;80;51;SSW;3;50%;2%;10
Penn (Yan);Mostly sunny;78;55;NE;3;48%;9%;10
Plattsburgh;Mostly sunny, nice;78;52;SW;5;47%;2%;10
Poughkeepsie;Mostly sunny;81;51;SSE;4;50%;4%;10
Rochester;Mostly sunny;78;54;ESE;6;54%;11%;10
Rome;Mostly sunny;80;51;ENE;4;48%;3%;10
Saranac Lake;Mostly sunny;77;42;S;3;41%;2%;10
Shirley;Mostly sunny, nice;74;54;ENE;7;54%;5%;11
Syracuse;Mostly sunny;81;56;S;4;45%;4%;10
Watertown;Mostly sunny, nice;78;53;SE;4;49%;4%;10
Wellsville;Mostly sunny, nice;75;50;ESE;4;56%;8%;11
Westhampton Beach;Nice with sunshine;72;52;N;9;56%;5%;11
White Plains;Mostly sunny;75;54;SE;8;50%;5%;11
_____
