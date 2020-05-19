NY Forecast

NY Forecast for Thursday, May 21, 2020

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany;Plenty of sunshine;71;40;SSE;5;39%;1%;9

Binghamton;Plenty of sunshine;66;39;SSE;10;40%;0%;10

Buffalo;Sunshine;68;44;SE;10;41%;7%;9

Central Park;Partly sunny;66;47;E;11;37%;4%;10

Dansville;Sunshine;71;42;SSE;10;42%;4%;9

Dunkirk;Clouds and sunshine;70;45;ESE;9;41%;9%;10

East Hampton;Sunshine, but cool;58;44;E;12;54%;3%;10

Elmira;Brilliant sunshine;71;36;SSE;8;44%;2%;10

Farmingdale;Partly sunny, breezy;63;45;E;15;41%;4%;10

Fort Drum;Brilliant sunshine;72;46;SSE;7;40%;0%;9

Fulton;Sunny;71;43;SE;7;42%;6%;9

Glens Falls;Plenty of sunshine;72;39;S;4;42%;2%;9

Islip;Cool with sunshine;62;45;E;13;45%;2%;10

Ithaca;Plenty of sunshine;68;39;SSE;10;42%;2%;10

Jamestown;Clouds and sun;66;44;SE;12;41%;10%;10

Massena;Plenty of sun;72;46;S;4;45%;0%;9

Montauk;Sunny;59;44;E;12;55%;2%;10

Montgomery;Sunny;68;37;ESE;8;41%;1%;10

Monticello;Sunny;64;36;SE;8;47%;3%;10

New York;Periods of sun;66;47;E;12;39%;2%;10

New York Jfk;Breezy with some sun;62;46;E;18;47%;4%;8

New York Lga;Clouds and sun, cool;65;47;E;16;38%;4%;10

Newburgh;Plenty of sunshine;69;39;SE;8;42%;1%;10

Niagara Falls;Plenty of sunshine;67;45;ESE;10;44%;0%;9

Ogdensburg;Plenty of sunshine;71;44;E;4;47%;0%;9

Penn (Yan);Brilliant sunshine;69;43;S;7;41%;2%;9

Plattsburgh;Plenty of sunshine;73;45;SW;5;42%;0%;9

Poughkeepsie;Sunny;70;38;SE;6;39%;2%;10

Rochester;Sunshine;69;44;SSE;10;42%;6%;9

Rome;Plenty of sun;72;40;ESE;8;43%;0%;9

Saranac Lake;Plenty of sun;71;36;S;4;41%;0%;9

Shirley;Sunshine;61;43;E;12;47%;1%;10

Syracuse;Sunny;72;43;SSE;8;40%;2%;9

Watertown;Abundant sunshine;71;43;SSE;5;44%;0%;9

Wellsville;Partly sunny;66;40;SE;7;39%;6%;10

Westhampton Beach;Sunshine;60;40;E;15;48%;6%;10

White Plains;Brilliant sunshine;64;42;E;12;39%;2%;10

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather