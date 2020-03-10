NY Forecast
NY Forecast for Thursday, March 12, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany;Cooler with some sun;46;31;N;7;48%;11%;4
Binghamton;Periods of sun;43;34;ENE;6;57%;30%;3
Buffalo;A shower in the p.m.;44;33;E;6;60%;64%;2
Central Park;Sun and clouds, mild;56;43;SW;4;41%;3%;4
Dansville;Mostly cloudy;47;35;SE;3;56%;35%;2
Dunkirk;A shower in the p.m.;44;36;SSE;5;60%;65%;1
East Hampton;Clouds and sun;50;36;SSE;7;50%;4%;4
Elmira;Clouds and sun;47;32;N;4;57%;35%;3
Farmingdale;Mild with some sun;55;37;WNW;6;43%;3%;4
Fort Drum;Clouds and sun;37;29;ESE;5;55%;20%;3
Fulton;Sun and clouds;41;31;ENE;3;57%;26%;3
Glens Falls;Partly sunny;46;27;N;5;49%;22%;3
Islip;Clouds and sun;54;36;SSE;7;43%;3%;4
Ithaca;Partly sunny;44;34;ESE;5;61%;28%;3
Jamestown;A shower in the p.m.;45;35;SSE;4;63%;66%;1
Massena;Partly sunny, colder;36;24;NE;8;55%;58%;3
Montauk;Clouds and sun;50;37;SW;4;57%;3%;4
Montgomery;Partly sunny, mild;53;33;NE;4;48%;4%;4
Monticello;Clouds and sun, mild;50;33;E;5;48%;10%;3
New York;Clouds and sun, mild;56;43;SSE;6;36%;3%;4
New York Jfk;Clouds and sunshine;54;39;WSW;8;50%;3%;4
New York Lga;Sun and clouds;55;42;N;7;40%;3%;4
Newburgh;Mild with some sun;53;33;NNE;5;54%;4%;4
Niagara Falls;Cloudy;42;32;ENE;6;65%;12%;1
Ogdensburg;Colder;38;25;ENE;3;58%;16%;2
Penn (Yan);Partly sunny, cooler;43;32;N;4;58%;30%;3
Plattsburgh;Colder;38;24;NW;6;58%;15%;3
Poughkeepsie;Mild with some sun;54;34;NNE;5;45%;3%;4
Rochester;Cloudy and cooler;41;32;E;6;57%;26%;2
Rome;Periods of sun;43;31;NE;4;57%;29%;3
Saranac Lake;Partly sunny;36;19;N;5;60%;38%;3
Shirley;Partly sunny;53;34;SSE;7;45%;3%;4
Syracuse;Cooler;43;32;E;5;56%;29%;3
Watertown;Partly sunny;38;28;E;4;58%;20%;3
Wellsville;Inc. clouds;45;34;SSE;5;53%;42%;4
Westhampton Beach;Clouds and sun;51;32;W;6;51%;3%;4
White Plains;Clouds and sun, mild;53;36;WNW;7;43%;3%;4
_____
