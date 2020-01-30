NY Forecast

NY Forecast for Friday, January 31, 2020

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany;Clouds and sun;39;27;SSE;4;51%;25%;2

Binghamton;Partly sunny;34;27;S;6;72%;63%;1

Buffalo;Partly sunny;35;27;SSW;5;70%;69%;1

Central Park;Sun and some clouds;44;34;N;3;59%;8%;3

Dansville;Partly sunny;39;27;NNW;3;72%;76%;1

Dunkirk;Afternoon flurries;35;27;S;4;70%;82%;1

East Hampton;Clouds and sunshine;42;36;SW;4;65%;27%;2

Elmira;Mostly cloudy;39;26;SSE;3;72%;72%;1

Farmingdale;Some sun;46;34;NNE;3;67%;10%;2

Fort Drum;Partly sunny;33;22;NE;3;74%;64%;2

Fulton;Partly sunny;35;25;N;2;67%;62%;2

Glens Falls;Clouds and sun;35;23;SW;3;62%;25%;2

Islip;Sun and some clouds;44;34;NW;5;55%;11%;2

Ithaca;Mostly cloudy;36;26;S;6;76%;64%;1

Jamestown;Afternoon flurries;34;25;N;4;79%;83%;1

Massena;Partly sunny;27;17;NE;4;72%;60%;2

Montauk;Partly sunny;43;37;N;3;68%;27%;2

Montgomery;Partly sunny;40;25;SW;2;69%;14%;2

Monticello;Partly sunny;37;26;W;4;61%;27%;2

New York;Partly sunny;44;34;W;4;48%;8%;3

New York Jfk;Milder with some sun;44;34;NNE;5;71%;10%;3

New York Lga;Partly sunny;44;34;NNE;6;62%;8%;3

Newburgh;Partial sunshine;41;28;SW;5;57%;11%;2

Niagara Falls;Cloudy;34;26;SW;4;68%;44%;1

Ogdensburg;Partly sunny;28;20;SSE;3;74%;63%;2

Penn (Yan);Partly sunny;38;26;NNW;4;67%;64%;2

Plattsburgh;Partly sunny;30;21;N;2;76%;25%;2

Poughkeepsie;Partly sunny;42;27;SE;2;63%;10%;3

Rochester;Partly sunny;36;27;SSW;5;68%;65%;1

Rome;Partly sunny;36;26;ESE;4;75%;61%;2

Saranac Lake;Partly sunny;31;18;N;3;72%;25%;2

Shirley;Partly sunny;44;33;NW;3;60%;12%;3

Syracuse;Partly sunny;37;25;WSW;4;70%;62%;2

Watertown;Partly sunny;34;22;NE;2;71%;64%;2

Wellsville;Afternoon flurries;35;27;SW;6;65%;82%;1

Westhampton Beach;Partly sunny;44;33;NNE;2;72%;13%;2

White Plains;Partial sunshine;42;31;NNE;3;62%;8%;2

_____

