NY Forecast
NY Forecast for Tuesday, January 28, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany;Low clouds;37;22;NW;9;55%;18%;1
Binghamton;Low clouds;30;17;NW;11;79%;44%;1
Buffalo;Low clouds;33;22;NNW;9;68%;66%;1
Central Park;Partly sunny;44;29;NW;7;51%;2%;2
Dansville;Cloudy with a flurry;34;20;NNW;7;80%;76%;1
Dunkirk;A snow shower;34;21;NW;9;70%;81%;1
East Hampton;Partly sunny;41;28;NNW;10;54%;3%;2
Elmira;Low clouds;36;22;NNW;8;77%;64%;1
Farmingdale;Partly sunny;44;28;NW;9;54%;2%;3
Fort Drum;Low clouds;29;11;NW;6;80%;32%;1
Fulton;Cloudy with a flurry;32;20;NNW;7;71%;59%;1
Glens Falls;Low clouds;35;16;NNW;6;68%;29%;1
Islip;Partly sunny;43;28;NNW;10;45%;1%;3
Ithaca;Cloudy with a flurry;32;20;NW;10;85%;76%;1
Jamestown;A snow shower;31;17;NW;10;88%;80%;1
Massena;Low clouds;30;10;WNW;8;76%;23%;1
Montauk;Clouds and sun;41;28;NNW;9;62%;4%;2
Montgomery;Periods of sun;39;19;NW;8;63%;14%;2
Monticello;Partly sunny;34;20;NW;10;60%;21%;1
New York;Partly sunny;44;29;NW;11;43%;1%;2
New York Jfk;Clouds and sun;44;28;NW;14;58%;2%;2
New York Lga;Sunny intervals;43;30;NW;14;53%;2%;2
Newburgh;Clouds and sun;41;23;NNW;8;55%;11%;2
Niagara Falls;Remaining cloudy;33;22;NNW;8;67%;58%;1
Ogdensburg;Low clouds;29;6;WNW;4;64%;26%;1
Penn (Yan);Cloudy with a flurry;33;22;NW;8;79%;77%;1
Plattsburgh;Cloudy and colder;30;13;WNW;6;83%;31%;1
Poughkeepsie;Periods of sun;41;21;NW;6;61%;10%;2
Rochester;Low clouds;32;23;NW;9;68%;35%;1
Rome;Cloudy with a flurry;32;13;NW;9;82%;57%;1
Saranac Lake;Low clouds;26;3;NW;5;86%;66%;1
Shirley;Partly sunny;42;27;NW;9;48%;1%;2
Syracuse;Cloudy with a flurry;33;20;NNW;9;78%;60%;1
Watertown;Low clouds;31;13;NNW;6;77%;32%;1
Wellsville;Low clouds;31;17;NW;11;68%;66%;1
Westhampton Beach;Periods of sunshine;42;24;NW;10;60%;1%;3
White Plains;Clouds and sun;41;25;NW;12;57%;2%;2
_____
