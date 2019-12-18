NY Forecast
NY Forecast for Thursday, December 19, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany;Mostly sunny;21;7;NW;12;40%;0%;2
Binghamton;Mostly cloudy;15;8;WNW;10;72%;15%;1
Buffalo;Cloudy, snow showers;23;14;SE;6;60%;72%;1
Central Park;Sunny and colder;27;20;WNW;19;46%;0%;2
Dansville;A snow shower;23;12;N;4;68%;71%;1
Dunkirk;Snow showers;25;17;S;6;53%;70%;1
East Hampton;Winds subsiding;28;22;WNW;16;46%;1%;2
Elmira;Mostly cloudy;23;10;WNW;6;61%;12%;1
Farmingdale;Sunny, but very cold;28;20;NW;14;44%;0%;2
Fort Drum;Mostly cloudy;11;-5;NNW;6;69%;13%;1
Fulton;Snow showers;19;7;NE;9;67%;69%;1
Glens Falls;Frigid with sunshine;17;3;NW;7;50%;0%;2
Islip;Sunny, but very cold;28;21;WNW;13;43%;0%;2
Ithaca;A snow shower;18;9;NNW;10;77%;63%;1
Jamestown;Snow showers;21;11;ESE;6;78%;70%;1
Massena;Mostly sunny;10;-3;W;10;68%;4%;2
Montauk;Winds subsiding;29;23;NW;16;52%;0%;2
Montgomery;Mostly sunny;23;9;WNW;10;52%;0%;2
Monticello;Mostly sunny;19;10;WNW;11;52%;3%;2
New York;Sunny and colder;27;21;WNW;18;39%;0%;2
New York Jfk;Sunny and colder;28;21;NW;18;48%;0%;2
New York Lga;Sunny and colder;28;21;NW;19;43%;0%;2
Newburgh;Mostly sunny;25;13;W;11;49%;0%;2
Niagara Falls;A snow shower;22;18;E;5;61%;64%;1
Ogdensburg;Sunshine and frigid;11;-5;WNW;5;59%;8%;2
Penn (Yan);A snow shower;21;13;NW;7;63%;64%;1
Plattsburgh;Mostly sunny, frigid;14;3;WNW;9;57%;14%;2
Poughkeepsie;Mostly sunny;25;7;W;7;46%;0%;2
Rochester;Cloudy, snow showers;21;12;W;7;60%;68%;0
Rome;Mostly cloudy;16;-2;NNE;9;77%;33%;1
Saranac Lake;Rather cloudy;6;-9;W;8;76%;5%;1
Shirley;Sunny and very cold;28;19;WNW;12;45%;0%;2
Syracuse;Snow at times;20;6;N;10;70%;67%;1
Watertown;Mostly cloudy;14;-2;NNE;6;68%;18%;1
Wellsville;A snow shower;20;10;WSW;6;54%;62%;1
Westhampton Beach;Mostly sunny;28;18;NW;16;50%;0%;2
White Plains;Sunny, but very cold;25;16;NW;14;48%;0%;2
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather