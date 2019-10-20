NY Forecast
NY Forecast for Tuesday, October 22, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany;Sunshine and nice;61;45;SE;4;71%;9%;3
Binghamton;Mostly sunny, warmer;61;47;SE;5;71%;27%;3
Buffalo;Increasing clouds;69;57;SSE;8;70%;67%;3
Central Park;Nice with sunshine;64;55;E;5;66%;24%;3
Dansville;Mostly sunny;69;52;SSE;6;65%;65%;3
Dunkirk;Increasing clouds;70;57;SSE;8;69%;70%;3
East Hampton;Mostly sunny;62;52;NE;10;75%;26%;3
Elmira;Mostly sunny, nice;64;48;SSE;3;77%;27%;3
Farmingdale;Mostly sunny;64;52;ENE;9;70%;25%;3
Fort Drum;Mostly sunny, mild;63;49;SE;4;71%;27%;3
Fulton;Mostly sunny, mild;64;50;SE;3;68%;27%;3
Glens Falls;Mostly sunny, nice;59;36;NNE;3;76%;11%;3
Islip;Mostly sunny;63;52;NE;9;68%;26%;3
Ithaca;Nice with sunshine;61;50;SSE;5;78%;27%;3
Jamestown;Becoming cloudy;66;53;SSE;9;69%;72%;3
Massena;Mostly sunny;60;44;E;5;75%;27%;3
Montauk;Mostly sunny;62;53;ENE;10;74%;23%;3
Montgomery;Mostly sunny, warmer;62;43;NE;5;75%;18%;3
Monticello;Mostly sunny, warmer;61;45;ESE;5;71%;15%;3
New York;Mostly sunny, nice;65;55;NE;8;66%;22%;3
New York Jfk;Mostly sunny, nice;65;53;ENE;11;72%;26%;3
New York Lga;Mostly sunny, nice;66;56;E;10;63%;24%;3
Newburgh;Mostly sunny;64;46;NNE;6;72%;16%;3
Niagara Falls;Increasing clouds;67;55;SSE;7;70%;70%;3
Ogdensburg;Mostly sunny;60;50;ESE;4;79%;27%;3
Penn (Yan);Mostly sunny;63;51;SSE;5;75%;27%;3
Plattsburgh;Mostly sunny;58;41;SW;3;76%;6%;3
Poughkeepsie;Mostly sunny;65;44;ESE;4;71%;16%;3
Rochester;Sunshine and mild;64;54;SSE;7;73%;66%;3
Rome;Nice with sunshine;62;48;ESE;5;78%;27%;3
Saranac Lake;Mild with sunshine;61;37;E;3;73%;15%;3
Shirley;Mostly sunny;63;50;NE;8;74%;28%;3
Syracuse;Sunshine and nice;64;49;ESE;6;71%;27%;3
Watertown;Nice with sunshine;64;48;SE;4;74%;27%;3
Wellsville;Lots of sun, nice;66;51;SSE;6;69%;65%;3
Westhampton Beach;Mostly sunny;62;48;ENE;10;73%;29%;3
White Plains;Mostly sunny, nice;64;48;E;7;68%;18%;3
_____
