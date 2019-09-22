NY Forecast
NY Forecast for Tuesday, September 24, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany;A t-storm in spots;84;58;WSW;9;66%;68%;4
Binghamton;A p.m. t-storm;74;53;W;11;73%;66%;3
Buffalo;Spotty showers;74;57;W;18;76%;82%;1
Central Park;Clouds and sunshine;86;65;W;6;60%;66%;5
Dansville;Spotty showers;78;55;WSW;11;65%;72%;1
Dunkirk;A shower;74;57;W;14;77%;80%;1
East Hampton;Partly sunny, humid;76;64;SW;11;82%;61%;4
Elmira;A p.m. t-storm;78;55;WSW;10;70%;66%;2
Farmingdale;Partly sunny, breezy;81;62;WSW;15;72%;75%;4
Fort Drum;Showers and t-storms;76;51;SW;14;73%;84%;1
Fulton;Spotty showers;79;54;SW;11;68%;86%;1
Glens Falls;Showers and t-storms;79;51;SW;9;73%;82%;3
Islip;Partly sunny, breezy;80;63;SW;14;78%;67%;4
Ithaca;A shower or t-storm;76;52;WSW;11;77%;68%;1
Jamestown;Spotty showers;69;52;W;15;76%;85%;1
Massena;Spotty showers;77;50;SW;14;72%;85%;1
Montauk;Partly sunny, breezy;76;64;SW;14;77%;47%;4
Montgomery;A t-storm in spots;85;53;SW;10;66%;55%;5
Monticello;A t-storm in spots;81;53;WNW;8;74%;55%;5
New York;Clouds and sun;86;65;WSW;9;65%;66%;5
New York Jfk;Partly sunny, humid;82;64;W;15;76%;66%;4
New York Lga;Clouds and sunshine;86;65;W;14;57%;66%;5
Newburgh;A t-storm in spots;87;58;WSW;8;72%;55%;5
Niagara Falls;Spotty showers;73;56;W;16;78%;74%;1
Ogdensburg;Spotty showers;76;58;SW;10;74%;83%;1
Penn (Yan);Showers and t-storms;79;56;SW;13;72%;71%;1
Plattsburgh;Showers and t-storms;80;55;SSW;9;71%;82%;1
Poughkeepsie;A t-storm in spots;86;55;SW;8;62%;69%;4
Rochester;Spotty showers;78;57;W;13;69%;70%;1
Rome;Showers and t-storms;77;53;WSW;9;75%;82%;1
Saranac Lake;Showers and t-storms;73;43;WSW;12;72%;76%;1
Shirley;Partly sunny;79;62;SW;11;82%;77%;4
Syracuse;Showers and t-storms;79;55;WSW;14;68%;83%;1
Watertown;Spotty showers;75;50;SW;14;73%;86%;1
Wellsville;Spotty showers;72;53;W;11;74%;82%;1
Westhampton Beach;Periods of sun;77;56;SW;14;79%;77%;4
White Plains;Clouds and sun;85;60;W;9;63%;75%;5
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather