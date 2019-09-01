NY Forecast

NY Forecast for Tuesday, September 3, 2019

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany;Rain and a t-storm;73;59;WNW;8;80%;80%;1

Binghamton;Rain and a t-storm;70;56;W;9;89%;75%;2

Buffalo;Morning rain;74;61;SW;8;76%;71%;2

Central Park;Couple of t-storms;77;67;W;6;77%;88%;3

Dansville;Rain and a t-storm;75;57;WSW;6;82%;66%;2

Dunkirk;Morning rain;74;59;SW;7;79%;69%;2

East Hampton;A p.m. t-storm;76;66;W;6;75%;88%;3

Elmira;Rain and a t-storm;75;54;W;6;85%;73%;2

Farmingdale;A p.m. t-storm;77;64;NW;11;78%;87%;3

Fort Drum;Periods of rain;72;54;WSW;9;80%;76%;2

Fulton;Morning rain;73;57;WSW;8;77%;78%;2

Glens Falls;Rain and a t-storm;71;55;SW;9;88%;76%;1

Islip;A p.m. t-storm;77;65;SW;8;77%;87%;3

Ithaca;Rain and a t-storm;73;54;W;8;88%;73%;2

Jamestown;Rain in the morning;70;57;WSW;8;88%;66%;2

Massena;Rain at times;73;51;WNW;7;81%;75%;1

Montauk;A p.m. t-storm;75;65;SW;5;77%;90%;4

Montgomery;Couple of t-storms;74;57;W;7;86%;76%;2

Monticello;Rain and a t-storm;71;55;NW;6;90%;75%;2

New York;Couple of t-storms;77;67;SW;7;77%;88%;3

New York Jfk;Humid with some sun;77;66;W;13;86%;73%;3

New York Lga;Couple of t-storms;79;69;W;12;70%;86%;3

Newburgh;Couple of t-storms;74;59;W;6;85%;86%;2

Niagara Falls;Morning rain;75;60;NNW;7;75%;70%;3

Ogdensburg;Periods of rain;72;53;NNW;5;81%;75%;1

Penn (Yan);Rain and a t-storm;74;58;W;7;81%;67%;2

Plattsburgh;Periods of rain;71;51;WSW;8;87%;81%;1

Poughkeepsie;Couple of t-storms;75;59;SW;7;80%;86%;2

Rochester;Rain in the morning;76;60;WSW;8;78%;67%;2

Rome;Rain and a t-storm;73;57;WNW;8;83%;71%;2

Saranac Lake;Times of rain;67;45;WSW;7;84%;78%;1

Shirley;A p.m. t-storm;77;64;SSW;8;77%;82%;2

Syracuse;Rain and a t-storm;73;57;SW;9;79%;68%;2

Watertown;Morning rain;73;54;WSW;9;76%;77%;2

Wellsville;Rain and a t-storm;71;57;WNW;7;83%;67%;2

Westhampton Beach;A p.m. t-storm;76;61;SW;8;79%;83%;3

White Plains;Couple of t-storms;76;60;W;8;78%;84%;2

