NY Forecast
NY Forecast for Sunday, September 1, 2019
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany;Partly sunny, nice;75;51;NNW;7;52%;5%;6
Binghamton;Sun and some clouds;69;50;NE;7;62%;16%;7
Buffalo;Partly sunny, nice;72;58;E;6;58%;66%;6
Central Park;Mostly sunny, nice;80;63;N;7;47%;4%;7
Dansville;Partly sunny, nice;73;52;ESE;5;62%;13%;6
Dunkirk;Sun and some clouds;72;57;E;5;59%;54%;6
East Hampton;Mostly sunny;77;61;N;5;53%;7%;7
Elmira;Partly sunny, nice;72;51;ENE;4;65%;25%;7
Farmingdale;Nice with sunshine;79;62;NE;7;50%;4%;7
Fort Drum;Partly sunny;69;50;S;6;59%;5%;5
Fulton;Partial sunshine;70;50;SE;6;56%;66%;6
Glens Falls;Partly sunny;74;47;NNW;6;53%;6%;6
Islip;Lots of sun, nice;79;61;E;6;47%;4%;7
Ithaca;Partly sunny;69;50;E;6;66%;13%;6
Jamestown;Partly sunny;69;54;ENE;5;64%;56%;7
Massena;Episodes of sunshine;71;47;SSE;8;58%;3%;6
Montauk;Mostly sunny, nice;77;62;NNE;5;55%;5%;7
Montgomery;Mostly sunny;77;54;NNE;4;55%;5%;7
Monticello;Sunshine and nice;73;51;N;6;58%;7%;7
New York;Mostly sunny, nice;80;63;SE;9;45%;4%;7
New York Jfk;Sunshine, pleasant;79;63;NE;8;53%;4%;7
New York Lga;Mostly sunny;81;66;N;10;43%;4%;7
Newburgh;Mostly sunny, nice;79;55;NNE;5;58%;5%;7
Niagara Falls;Sun and clouds;70;55;E;6;58%;47%;5
Ogdensburg;Partly sunny;71;49;S;4;56%;4%;6
Penn (Yan);Nice with some sun;71;54;ESE;4;59%;12%;6
Plattsburgh;Clouds and sun;71;47;N;7;54%;6%;6
Poughkeepsie;Mostly sunny;78;53;NE;5;52%;6%;7
Rochester;Partly sunny, nice;72;54;SE;6;60%;56%;6
Rome;Some sun, pleasant;71;49;NNE;6;62%;10%;6
Saranac Lake;Clouds and sunshine;65;36;SE;7;60%;5%;6
Shirley;Nice with sunshine;79;58;NNE;6;50%;4%;7
Syracuse;Sun and some clouds;71;51;SSE;7;58%;33%;6
Watertown;Partly sunny, nice;70;50;SSE;6;58%;6%;6
Wellsville;Partly sunny;70;53;ESE;5;64%;25%;7
Westhampton Beach;Mostly sunny;78;55;NNE;8;50%;9%;7
White Plains;Nice with sunshine;78;57;NNE;7;48%;4%;7
