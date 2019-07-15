NY Forecast
NY Forecast for Wednesday, July 17, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany;Partly sunny;88;69;SSW;5;57%;44%;8
Binghamton;Partly sunny;85;69;WSW;7;60%;44%;10
Buffalo;A t-storm around;82;71;SW;13;69%;55%;7
Central Park;Partly sunny, warm;89;75;SW;5;49%;44%;10
Dansville;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;70;SW;7;60%;56%;7
Dunkirk;A t-storm around;85;70;SSW;10;66%;55%;7
East Hampton;Sunshine and humid;82;72;SW;6;67%;29%;10
Elmira;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;67;SW;5;66%;59%;9
Farmingdale;Mostly sunny;87;73;SW;9;54%;39%;10
Fort Drum;Partly sunny;84;71;SW;10;62%;44%;6
Fulton;Clouds and sun;89;70;WSW;6;60%;44%;7
Glens Falls;Partly sunny;84;65;SW;6;59%;44%;8
Islip;Mostly sunny, humid;86;74;SSW;7;59%;36%;10
Ithaca;Clouds and sun;87;70;SW;7;63%;44%;10
Jamestown;A p.m. t-storm;83;65;SSW;9;74%;76%;7
Massena;Partly sunny;83;70;SW;10;62%;44%;5
Montauk;Mostly sunny;83;71;SW;4;68%;28%;10
Montgomery;Partial sunshine;89;70;WSW;5;57%;44%;10
Monticello;Humid with some sun;87;67;W;5;61%;44%;10
New York;Partly sunny, warm;89;75;S;8;52%;44%;10
New York Jfk;Partly sunny;87;76;SW;10;60%;44%;10
New York Lga;Partly sunny and hot;92;77;SSW;10;43%;44%;10
Newburgh;Partly sunny, humid;90;70;SW;5;63%;44%;10
Niagara Falls;A t-storm around;85;72;SW;11;66%;78%;6
Ogdensburg;Periods of sun;78;71;SW;8;76%;44%;5
Penn (Yan);A stray p.m. t-storm;88;70;SW;8;63%;61%;7
Plattsburgh;Some sun;81;67;SSW;9;62%;44%;8
Poughkeepsie;Partial sunshine;90;69;SW;4;55%;44%;10
Rochester;A t-storm around;90;72;WSW;10;61%;55%;8
Rome;Sun and clouds;87;69;W;6;59%;44%;8
Saranac Lake;Partly sunny;79;66;WSW;8;61%;44%;7
Shirley;Sunshine and humid;86;73;SSW;7;62%;32%;10
Syracuse;Clouds and sun;90;73;WSW;8;55%;44%;6
Watertown;Clouds and sun;84;71;SW;9;65%;44%;6
Wellsville;A stray p.m. t-storm;84;68;SW;7;66%;62%;7
Westhampton Beach;Mostly sunny;84;72;SW;7;61%;30%;10
White Plains;Mostly sunny;89;72;SW;6;51%;44%;10
_____
