NY Forecast
NY Forecast for Wednesday, June 19, 2019
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany;A shower;76;62;SSE;4;67%;67%;3
Binghamton;A little a.m. rain;73;58;ESE;4;78%;81%;3
Buffalo;A shower in places;75;58;ESE;6;65%;47%;6
Central Park;Humid with rain;74;65;SE;5;83%;86%;2
Dansville;Spotty showers;78;59;SE;4;72%;68%;3
Dunkirk;A quick shower;73;57;SE;6;75%;45%;5
East Hampton;Humid with rain;67;59;ENE;5;96%;90%;3
Elmira;A little a.m. rain;78;57;S;2;77%;80%;3
Farmingdale;Humid with rain;71;62;SE;6;85%;92%;2
Fort Drum;Periods of sun;78;59;SE;5;55%;31%;7
Fulton;A passing shower;77;57;ESE;3;61%;66%;3
Glens Falls;A passing shower;78;60;NNW;3;60%;66%;3
Islip;Humid with rain;70;63;E;5;91%;93%;2
Ithaca;A passing shower;75;58;SE;4;77%;66%;3
Jamestown;A shower;73;58;SSE;4;78%;60%;4
Massena;Clouds and sun;79;54;SSE;3;51%;15%;10
Montauk;Periods of rain;67;58;SE;2;87%;87%;2
Montgomery;Humid with rain;76;61;SE;3;82%;87%;2
Monticello;Periods of rain;72;60;SSE;4;82%;90%;2
New York;Humid with rain;74;65;E;8;81%;88%;2
New York Jfk;Humid with rain;73;63;SE;7;90%;92%;2
New York Lga;Humid with rain;74;65;SE;10;80%;89%;3
Newburgh;Humid with rain;74;63;SSE;4;83%;87%;2
Niagara Falls;More clouds than sun;74;55;ESE;6;67%;36%;5
Ogdensburg;Nice with some sun;79;54;SSE;4;60%;18%;9
Penn (Yan);A passing shower;77;59;SW;3;66%;66%;3
Plattsburgh;Partly sunny;78;57;SW;4;52%;33%;8
Poughkeepsie;Occasional rain;77;62;S;3;78%;87%;2
Rochester;A shower;76;57;SSE;6;65%;59%;4
Rome;A passing shower;79;59;E;3;65%;66%;3
Saranac Lake;Partly sunny;76;49;SE;3;50%;39%;7
Shirley;Rain, not as warm;69;61;E;5;92%;92%;2
Syracuse;A passing shower;80;60;SSE;4;61%;66%;3
Watertown;Clouds and sun, nice;77;56;ESE;5;61%;20%;7
Wellsville;A shower or t-storm;74;59;SW;4;75%;80%;3
Westhampton Beach;Humid with rain;69;59;SE;5;85%;92%;2
White Plains;Humid with rain;72;62;SSE;4;83%;91%;3
